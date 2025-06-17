Live Tv
How To Watch NBA Finals Game 6: Thunder vs Pacers Streaming, TV, Tickets And Schedule

How To Watch NBA Finals Game 6: Thunder vs Pacers Streaming, TV, Tickets And Schedule

NBA Finals 2025 is heating up as Game 6 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers takes place June 19 at 8:30 PM ET in Indianapolis. The series is tied 2–2, and tonight’s game could be the decider. Watch live on ABC or stream online via Hulu, Fubo, DirecTV, or get last-minute tickets online now.

The 2025 NBA Finals Game 6 is set to tip off tonight, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers go head-to-head in what could be the most pivotal game of the series. With the score tied at 2–2, this clash at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis could either crown a champion or push the series to a dramatic Game 7.

This high-stakes matchup comes after an intense series where both teams have shown grit and determination. If the Thunder win tonight, they clinch the title. But if the Pacers defend their home court, the series will return to Oklahoma City for a final, decisive Game 7 on June 22.

Where and How to Watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Fans across the U.S. can catch all the live action on ABC, the official broadcaster of the NBA Finals. For those who prefer online streaming, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue offer streaming options that include ABC (subject to regional availability). International fans can follow the action via NBA League Pass, which provides full coverage globally.

Game 6 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Game 6 is being hosted at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home ground of the Indiana Pacers. The arena also held Games 3 and 4, which saw packed stands and electric energy from fans. If you’re planning to watch in person, tickets are still available on platforms like StubHub, Ticketmaster, and SeatGeek. Prices range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on seating and section.

The tip-off is firmly scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and doors will open early to accommodate the expected crowd.

Updated NBA Finals 2025 Schedule

Game 1: June 5 @ Oklahoma City – 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: June 8 @ Oklahoma City – 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: June 11 @ Indianapolis – 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: June 13 @ Indianapolis – 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: June 16 @ Oklahoma City – 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: June 19 @ Indianapolis – 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if needed): June 22 @ Oklahoma City – 8:00 p.m. ET

Why Tonight’s Thunder vs Pacers Game Is Unmissable

Both teams have made their way through the playoffs with some compelling stories and breakout performances, and now that the series is tied, every possession will matter in Game 6. The Pacers are hoping to exploit their home-court advantage and the Thunder want to finish off this series with an impressive road victory.


