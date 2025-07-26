Hulk Hogan’s Netflix Docuseries Was Secretly in Development Since 2024, Before His Death

Before wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passed away at 71, Netflix had already been working behind the scenes on a docuseries based on his life. The project started back in 2024 but stayed completely under wraps until now.

Hogan Docuseries Was in Progress for Over a Year

The news came from Hollywood reporter Matthew Belloni, who shared the details in his piece for Puck News. According to him, Netflix, WWE, and Hogan himself were all involved in shaping what was meant to be a multi-episode series.

It wasn’t just a surface-level tribute. The team had already recorded over 20 hours of interviews with Hogan, where he talked openly about his journey in wrestling, the highs, the lows, and everything in between.

“The Hulkster died mid-documentary: Hulk Hogan, who died today at 71, will be remembered for mainstreaming pro wrestling and bringing down Gawker. He also left behind an unfinished docuseries on his life that Netflix has quietly been working on since last year, per sources.” Matthew Belloni

Netflix Keeps Building Its Wrestling Lineup

This wasn’t a random one-off for Netflix. The streaming platform has been diving deeper into the wrestling world, with previous documentaries like the one on Vince McMahon already getting plenty of attention.

In fact, Netflix is about to drop another series called “WWE: Untold” on July 29. It’s clear that they see wrestling not just as sport, but as entertainment worth exploring through real stories.

Hogan’s Final Interviews Hold a Lot of Weight

The series was being led by director Bryan Storkel and producer Connor Schell, through their production company Words + Pictures. From what’s known, the interviews they captured with Hogan were some of the most personal he had ever done.

He talked about his wrestling career, the fame, the mistakes, and the courtroom battles that made headlines. For fans, it would’ve been the most in-depth look at Hogan’s life straight from the man himself.

No Word Yet on Whether It Will Still Release

There’s still no official update on whether the series will come out now that Hogan is gone. But with so much already filmed, it wouldn’t be surprising if Netflix decides to finish it as a tribute to his legacy.

If it does get released, it would give fans a final chance to hear from Hogan in his own words. A fitting goodbye from someone who changed the way the world saw professional wrestling.

The original scoop came from Matthew Belloni at Puck News, who regularly covers the inner workings of the entertainment world.

