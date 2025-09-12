LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "I am here again, it feels really good": Rohit Sharma on his training ahead of ODI series against Australia

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 09:14:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): India’s ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has resumed his training in the nets ahead of the ODI series against Australia, which will be in October. The series will be played Down Under.

Rohit shared a video on his Instagram account where he was seen practising in the nets and playing a few fluent shots. The Indian captain also expressed his excitement about getting back to training.

“I am here again, it feels really good,” Rohit said.

 
 
 
 
 
The 38-year-old opener appeared in good touch and looked fitter than before, a positive sign for India as they gear up for the challenging tour.

Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket in May ahead of India’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 starting tour of England. From 2013-25, Rohit played 67 Tests for India, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His success in the longest format peaked in 2019-2024 as an opener, as he ended up as India’s leading ICC WTC Test run-getter at one point, with 2,716 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties.

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, both of whom have retired from T20I and Test cricket, will now be seen in action during a three-match series against Australia from October 19 onwards.

The ‘Hitman’ is an undisputed ODI all-time great, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He is India’s fourth-highest ODI run-getter.

He has a fine ODI record in Australia, with 1,328 runs in 30 matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties in the Aussie land with the best score of 171*. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: australiaindiaodiRetirementrohit sharmavirat kohli’

