LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000

‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000

Anders Antonsen's exit from the tournament and his statements have brought huge focus to the playing conditions at this year's India Open and have raised the question whether New Delhi is a decent place for hosting the event in times of severe air pollution.

(Image Credit: Anders Antonsen via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Anders Antonsen via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 14, 2026 14:11:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000

The choice of pulling out of India Open 2026 was made by the world’s second ranked Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen, who cited New Delhi’s air pollution as the main reason for his withdrawal. The player used a social media post as a means to raise the matter with the world and uploaded a screenshot of the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI).

You Might Be Interested In

Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For Badminton

The AQI was reportedly oscillating between ‘Severe’ and ‘Very Poor’ levels for quite a while. The player remarked that he was not very likely to see a professional badminton tournament being held in Delhi under such conditions. This year, it was the third time respectively that Antonsen missed the Super 750 competition in the Indian capital, bringing again the subject of sportsmen’s health and the effect of winter smog in the city to the attention. Top players in the BWF are supposed to play at least 5 Super 750 tournaments every year and if they don’t they are subject to fines. It is through these predicaments that the BWF has decided to impose a fine of USD 5,000 on Anders Antonsen for doing an act of missing an event that was mandatory for him. His position was in line with that of his fellow player Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark who went so far as to label the air quality and the indoor arena conditions at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium as ‘unhealthy and unacceptable’. She then went on to elaborate on the factors that contributed to this, citing cold temperatures, dirt, and even bird activity in some areas.

Anders Antonsen After Exit

Antonsen’s exit from the tournament and his statements have brought huge focus to the playing conditions at this year’s India Open and have raised the question whether New Delhi is a decent place for hosting the event in times of severe air pollution. Later in the year, the same venue will witness the 2026 BWF World Championships and players and officials are already asking for changes that would improve health and fairness in competition. The scenario reveals the ongoing problems regarding air pollution and elite sports events and implicitly calls for more environmental considerations in the tournament’s planning.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: More Pak-Based US Cricketers Denied Indian Visa For T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 2:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: anders antonsenanders antonsen fined 5000 usdanders antonsen india openanders antonsen newsBadminton Newsbadminton news indiahome-hero-pos-9india open news

RELATED News

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

Did Lionel Messi Decline A £20 Billion Saudi Deal To Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo? Everything You Need To Know

More Pak-Based US Cricketers Denied Indian Visa For T20 World Cup 2026

Internet Melts As Mitchell Starc’s ‘Three-Word’ Reaction To Alyssa Healy’s Cricket Retirement Goes Viral

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Step In For Washington Sundar? Captain Shubman Gill To Decide Between Ayush Badoni And Nitish Kumar Reddy; Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

LATEST NEWS

Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices

‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000

‘This Girl is Getting On My nerves. She Is Such A Finicky Eater’: Neelesh Misra Blasts Indigo Over ‘Mistreatment’ With 10-Year-Old Daughter

Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

UP Shocker: Bareilly Husband Murdered as Wife’s Dark Affair Comes to Light After 11 Years of Marriage

‘Girls Stay Home In North India, Asked To Give Birth’: Dayanidhi Maran’s Sexist Remarks Spark Massive Political Row Over Regional Racism

Bharat Coking Coal IPO (BCCL) Allotment Status: Step-by-Step Guide To Check On NSE, BSE & KFin Technologies

Dry Day In Mumbai Tomorrow? BMC Election On January 15 – Check Rules For Bars, Liquor Shops Before You Step Out

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web X Review – Emraan Hashmi’s Compelling Performance Elevates Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix Thriller

BMC Election 2026, Stock Market Holiday: BSE and NSE Announce Holiday On January 15; Check Full List

‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000
‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000
‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000
‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000

QUICK LINKS