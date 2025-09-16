ICC likely to reject PCB's request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft after India-Pakistan clash

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to reject the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft following the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash in Dubai, ICC sources have revealed.

The PCB had lodged a complaint against Pycroft, accusing him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket. The complaint came after Team India refused to shake hands with Pakistan players after their match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The flashpoint came when no handshakes were exchanged either before or after the game, a decision that left the Pakistan camp upset. According to Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, the team had taken a call in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government to avoid the customary gesture of goodwill.

However, ICC sources have indicated that the PCB’s request will be denied.

“Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to remove Andy Croft (India-Pakistan match referee) is set to be officially rejected. If ICC accepts their demand, it will set a wrong example. PCB will be informed by ICC. Expect no official statement,” an ICC source told ANI.

“If ICC accept their demand, then it can set up a wrong example for the other nations, or a new team or a small cricket-playing Nation will come to ICC in future with the same demand in any ongoing tournament, and if ICC reject their demand, then they will blame us for favouritism.”

The ICC is expected to communicate its stance to PCB soon, though no official statement will be issued publicly.

Earlier, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, also the PCB chairman, wrote on X, “The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup.”

After finishing off the 128-run chase with a huge six, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the opponents.

Following the match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed solidarity with Pahalgam terror attack victims and dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and lauded their efforts in combating the Pakistan-sponsored terror, most notably the launch of Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of April’s Pahalgam terror attacks.

“Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Suryakumar said after the win in the post-match interview.

Following that in the press conference, on being asked about a handshake being against the sportsman spirit, Suryakumar had replied, ” I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack. We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible.”

Following the match, skipper Agha chose not to attend the post-match presentation, and for the press conference, head coach Mike Hesson was sent to face the media. During the presser, Hesson broke the silence about Salman’s absence while expressing his disappointment about India refraining from engaging in the customary handshake when his side made attempts towards it. Hesson did not directly pin Salman’s absence due to the incident that took place after the match, but alluded to it obliquely.

“We were ready to shake hands. We are obviously disappointed that our opposition did not do that. We sort of went over there to shake hands, but they had already gone to the changing room. That was a disappointing way for the match to finish. We were willing to shake hands. We were keen to shake hands at the end of the match, but that did not happen, and that was pretty much the end of it,” Hesson said.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first and were reduced to 6/2. A 39-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan (40 in 44 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (17 in 15 balls, with three fours) stabilised the innings a bit, but India reduced Pakistan to 97/8. A late blitz from Shaheen Shah Afridi (33* in 16 balls, with four sixes) took them to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Axar Patel (2/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) getting two wickets. Hardik got one wicket.

During the run-chase, India lost two wickets within the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma’s fine cameo of 31 (in 13 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) giving India a solid headstart. Later, a 56-run stand between Suryakumar (47* in 37 balls, with five fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 31 balls, with two fours) brought back some stability. It was Suryakumar who did the majority of the striking later, sticking around with Shivam Dube (10*) till the end and taking India to a win with seven wickets and 25 balls left.

Kuldeep Yadav won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his spell. Now, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two matches. (ANI)

