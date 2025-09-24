LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC suspends USA Cricket after breaching obligation as member

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 04:44:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended USA Cricket (USAC) with immediate effect following a thorough review of its affairs and extensive engagement with key stakeholders over the past year.

The ICC board decided during a meeting earlier, and the sanction was based on USA Cricket’s repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as an ICC Member under the ICC’s Constitution. Despite the suspension, the ICC Board decided that America’s national teams will retain their right to participate in ICC events, including preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28).

USA Cricket was placed ‘on notice’ at the 2024 ICC Annual General Meeting for non-compliance with ICC Membership Criteria. The USAC was given 12 months to remedy that non-compliance. In July this year, the ICC Membership voted to keep them ‘on notice’ to hold “free and fair elections” and carry out “comprehensive” governance reforms.

“These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world,” the ICC said on Tuesday.

The ICC described the decision as “an unfortunate but necessary” step to protect the long-term interests of the game. Following the suspension, the management and administration of USA national teams will be temporarily overseen by the ICC and its designated representatives to ensure continued support for the players and maintain momentum towards Olympic inclusion.

The ICC Normalisation Committee, headed by Jay Shah, will outline the steps required for the suspension of USA Cricket to be lifted and its membership rights to be restored. These will include demonstrable and specific changes to USA Cricket’s governance structure, operations and overall status in the Cricket ecosystem. The normalisation committee will also monitor USA Cricket’s progress and provide consultative support. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: icc-membershipicc-normalisationicc-suspensionjay shahla28olympic-gamesusa cricket

