Home > Sports > ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Team India's Full Schedule Announcement

India, as the defending champions, will be very eager to win and the victory will be their carrying momentum taken from the first phase of super 8 matches.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 25, 2025 11:40:48 IST

The road of Team India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is not only going to be thrilling but also a major milestone in their strategy. 

The long event lasting for three weeks will take place in India and Sri Lanka, starting in the first week of February and finishing in March. The Indian cricket team will play in the group matches across the two countries and will have a chance to exhibit their talents beginning with a match full of excitement against the United States at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Only a few days later, they will play again in Delhi, this time against Namibia.

The 20 team tournament will follow the same format as the previous one, which means there are going to be four groups with five participating teams each. As per the news source ESPNCricinfo, India is placed in the same group as Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia, and USA. On February 7, India will begin its trip in Mumbai against the USA and will then move to Delhi to face Namibia on February 12. The next contender is Pakistan, and this will be the most awaited confrontation, after which the group round will end with another USA match on February 18 in Ahmedabad. A new rule that was enacted after the 2025 Champions Trophy will keep Pakistan in Sri Lanka throughout the tournament where they will play all their matches, while India and Pakistan will not have any tournament matches traveling to each other’s countries.

Team India ICC T20 World Cup 2026

If we ignore the group stage, India’s journey in the Super Eight round is still very remarkable. Preliminary schedules indicate that one of India’s matches in the Super 8 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India, as the defending champions, will be very eager to win and the victory will be their carrying momentum taken from the first phase of super 8 matches. The combination of a strong schedule and home advantage for the most matches the team plays makes the team a winner of the tournament.

Also Read: When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 11:01 AM IST
QUICK LINKS