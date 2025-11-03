ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners List (1973–2025): Complete List of Champions, Runners-Up, and Host Nations

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, which first took place in 1973, is the official world tournament for women’s cricket. Throughout its existence, the tournament has always been a platform for the best players to demonstrate their skills and also to have the thrills of huge finals. As we know, the Indian women’s cricket team was one of the main characters in the story, going to the finals three times, in 2005, 2017, and 2025. But in 2025, the Indian team finally got the title in the wake of a stunning victory. This win was truly a major milestone in the history of Indian women’s cricket and a great source of national pride.

Victory of A Historic Nature for Indian Women

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 triumph had made this year 2025 possible for India to be the first to win the final against South Africa with 7 wickets at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. India. Dominant in matting got their 298 runs with the help of Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58)*. India celebrated the victory as the first-ever Women’s World Cup win. Hence, they marked a turning point in Indian women’s cricket and inspired millions throughout the country. The unforgettable win, though, was not only a victory in the match. This was also a message about the increasing power and popularity of women’s cricket, not only in India but also worldwide.

Check out the complete list of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup winners from 1973 to 2025:

Year Winner Runner-up Host Country 1973 England Australia England 1978 Australia England India 1982 Australia England New Zealand 1988 Australia England Australia 1993 England New Zealand England 1997 Australia New Zealand India 2000 New Zealand Australia New Zealand 2005 Australia India South Africa 2009 England New Zealand Australia 2013 Australia West Indies India 2017 England India England 2022 Australia England New Zealand 2025 India South Africa India, Sri Lanka

Australia has historically led with seven titles till now, followed by England with four, and India’s maiden win in 2025 signifies a new chapter in women’s cricket globally.