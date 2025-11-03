LIVE TV
ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners List (1973–2025): Complete List of Champions, Runners-Up, and Host Nations

Here’s the complete ICC Women’s ODI World Cup winners list from 1973 to 2025, featuring all champions, runners-up, host nations, and key highlights, showcasing the evolution and dominance of women’s cricket globally.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 3, 2025 00:34:21 IST

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, which first took place in 1973, is the official world tournament for women’s cricket. Throughout its existence, the tournament has always been a platform for the best players to demonstrate their skills and also to have the thrills of huge finals. As we know, the Indian women’s cricket team was one of the main characters in the story, going to the finals three times, in 2005, 2017, and 2025. But in 2025, the Indian team finally got the title in the wake of a stunning victory. This win was truly a major milestone in the history of Indian women’s cricket and a great source of national pride.

 

Victory of A Historic Nature for Indian Women

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 triumph had made this year 2025 possible for India to be the first to win the final against South Africa with 7 wickets at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. India. Dominant in matting got their 298 runs with the help of Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58)*. India celebrated the victory as the first-ever Women’s World Cup win. Hence, they marked a turning point in Indian women’s cricket and inspired millions throughout the country. The unforgettable win, though, was not only a victory in the match. This was also a message about the increasing power and popularity of women’s cricket, not only in India but also worldwide. 

Check out the complete list of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup winners from 1973 to 2025:

Year
 Winner Runner-up Host Country
1973 England Australia England
1978 Australia England India
1982 Australia England New Zealand
1988 Australia England Australia
1993 England New Zealand England
1997 Australia New Zealand India
2000 New Zealand Australia New Zealand
2005 Australia India South Africa
2009 England New Zealand Australia
2013 Australia West Indies India
2017 England India England
2022 Australia England New Zealand
2025 India South Africa India, Sri Lanka

Australia has historically led with seven titles till now, followed by England with four, and India’s maiden win in 2025 signifies a new chapter in women’s cricket globally.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 12:31 AM IST
