ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sponsorship Trends Signal Cricket’s Inclusive Evolution

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins by attracting the attention of the global community to sponsorship of women in cricket, youth leagues and iconic players by brands in the cricketing world in the article titled Global Sponsorship Roundup, Diamonds, Development, and Kapil Dev.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Sponsorship

Another highlight is the blockbuster sponsorship list organized to sponsor the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, with JioStar presenting partners in tech (Google), FMCG (HUL), banking (SBI), luxury and even Gemological Institutes, demonstrating how women recreational is establishing itself as a high end platform to advertise. Another area that the story addresses is player level endorsement. Red Bull also secured Jemimah Rodrigues, which has strengthened her brand strength and depicted the increasing commercial potential of women cricketers. Meanwhile, the old school of icons is not being left out as well, Kapil Dev was brought on board by Shubhasish Homes as a brand image and tied legacy to real estate aspirations.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Setting A New High

Outside of the marquee events and stars, growth in sponsorship can now be seen in grass roots and in regional circuits. Switch Energy Drink has also entered the brand focus in youth cricket in South Africa with Switch Energy Drink becoming a title partner to the Schools SA20 tournament. Meanwhile, Kookaburra brand has renewed its long standing association with Queensland Cricket (QC), as the match supplier of equipment at all levels, including both elite and developmental, to the cricket ecosystem. To the point, the sponsorship relationships represented in this roundup demonstrate a more mature and diversified ecosystem of cricket women cricket is now attracting significant major brands, youth and grassroot circuits are increasingly appealing, and the iconic player brand continues to be a force to be endorsed. Brands are matching themselves with purpose, audience development and developing new segments, cricket is not merely a game anymore, but an entire canvas of commercials.

