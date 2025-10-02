India vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Online

On 2nd of October, marks the start of a two match Test series between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Test is the first series to be played in India since some of the most prominent veterans in the game, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, left the format.

When and Where to watch IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Online?

In India, fans wishing to watch are subject to JioHotstar in some coverage and the conventional television coverage will be on Star Sports. These sites will provide complete coverage of the match, live scores and commentaries. The game starts at 9:30 AM IST and the toss will earlier be at 9:00 AM. The game has more than a bilateral interest. It also belongs to the World Test Championship, and India is looking forward to good performances to ascend up the chart. The show is timed just as India is changing, the leadership baton has changed and young players are under pressure. With a side which lacks some bowling sting, West Indies have it difficult in Indian conditions.

India vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE Streaming

On the first day, India bowlers scored early points. West Indies, who chose to bat first, were beaten down to 90/5 at lunch, courtesy of an almost lethal burst by Mohammed Siraj, aided by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Siraj had taken several scalps of the top order such as Brandon King and Alick Athanaze but before lunch Kuldeep had taken the scalp of Shai Hope. The West Indian batting order was weak, and did not stand the test of seam movement and of disciplined lines. This home Test series is his first time in charge of India on the domestic front under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The Ahmedabad pitch will provide a compromise between speed and rotation, initial aid to seamers, with the prospect of turn in due course. The loss of a few senior players will leave the bench strength and tactical variation of India under question. The focus of the Test as it progresses will be the bowling attack of India, the ability of the West Indies batting line up, and how Gill copes with the demands of being a home captain. The start of the day has already indicated the Indian intentions, yet a Test match takes five days nothing can stay the same.

