ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: With the India vs West Indies Test series being going on, the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings are gaining new momentum. The prevailing situation in the table represents the initial dynamics of the cycle, which preconditions the high stakes in each of the next matches.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table: Strong Contenders and Dominant Start by Australia

Australia are now on the lead with a perfect 100 percent points percentage (PCT) as they have not lost any of their matches yet. Sri Lanka are ranked second with one win and one draw in their campaign to date giving them a PCT of 66.67.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table: The Battle of the Top, India and England

India are ranked third with 28 points and a PCT of 46.67 after two wins, two defeats and a draw. In the meantime, England are ranked fourth with 26 points and a PCT of 43.33%. To India in particular, the series against West Indies that is coming up is a chance to scale further up the table. The clean up may make their PCT shy by a large margin and any lapses may fix their scores at the back of the first two. On the other hand, West Indies needs to gain traction in order not to be at the tail end of the ladder.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table: The Rest of the Table And What’s at Stake

Bangladesh is ranked fifth with 4 points and PCT of 16.67%. West Indies are at the 6 th position with 0 points and they have lost all their games so far. New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are the other teams, which have not yet been able to play a match in this cycle of WTC. Succinctly, the WTC 2025-27 ranking remains in its infancy, yet with the Test series being played, each score will reverberate across the table with disastrous effect, making each game a defining moment in the run to the final.

