LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: The points table of ICC World test championship (WTC) 2025-27 shows the position of the nine best teams before the India vs West Indies Test series. India will want to come up higher with Australia on the lead by winning some important points in the matches to come.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X/ICC)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X/ICC)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 3, 2025 15:32:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: With the India vs West Indies Test series being going on, the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings are gaining new momentum. The prevailing situation in the table represents the initial dynamics of the cycle, which preconditions the high stakes in each of the next matches.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table: Strong Contenders and Dominant Start by Australia

Australia are now on the lead with a perfect 100 percent points percentage (PCT) as they have not lost any of their matches yet. Sri Lanka are ranked second with one win and one draw in their campaign to date giving them a PCT of 66.67.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table: The Battle of the Top, India and England

India are ranked third with 28 points and a PCT of 46.67 after two wins, two defeats and a draw. In the meantime, England are ranked fourth with 26 points and a PCT of 43.33%. To India in particular, the series against West Indies that is coming up is a chance to scale further up the table. The clean up may make their PCT shy by a large margin and any lapses may fix their scores at the back of the first two. On the other hand, West Indies needs to gain traction in order not to be at the tail end of the ladder.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table: The Rest of the Table And What’s at Stake

Bangladesh is ranked fifth with 4 points and PCT of 16.67%. West Indies are at the 6 th position with 0 points and they have lost all their games so far. New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are the other teams, which have not yet been able to play a match in this cycle of WTC. Succinctly, the WTC 2025-27 ranking remains in its infancy, yet with the Test series being played, each score will reverberate across the table with disastrous effect, making each game a defining moment in the run to the final.

Also Read: Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 3:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ICC World Test ChampionshipICC World Test Championship Points Tableicc wtc points tableind vs wiWTC Points table

RELATED News

Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
India Vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson Among Decision Highlights
BCCI Moves Against ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi, What’s Really Happening?
ENG W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch England Vs South Africa Live Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Online
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiance Georgina Rodriguez, Who Is More Richer?

LATEST NEWS

Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series

QUICK LINKS