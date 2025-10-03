LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know

Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know

The mention of RCB being sold has cast doubt on Virat Kohli remaining an IPL player, but it is reported that any new owner would probably keep him because of his iconic value.

(Image Credit: Virat Kohli via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Virat Kohli via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 3, 2025 14:33:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know

The Indian premier league is full of rumours of the future of Virat Kohli, particularly in the case of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a change of ownership before IPL 2026. There are yet to be substantiated reports that nothing has been confirmed but there is a general feeling that any potential new owner would be likely to keep Kohli as he is so entrenched in the franchise. 

Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB?

Kohli and RCB have always been synonymous. He was a part of them at the beginning of the league, became a mainstay of the league, and was close to the city and the fans. His presence is also tightly connected with the value of the franchise, and it is believed that whoever purchases the franchise will be doing so in part because of the brand pull of Kohli. According to recent reports, Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute is reportedly negotiating the purchase of RCB by United Spirits/Diageo plc, but recent media reports have seen Diageo deny the rumors of the sale, claiming them as speculative. However, neither party has reached a deal as yet. 

Virat Kohli In RCB

With a sale actually occurring, it is speculated that Kohli may stay with the new franchise, a decision that would end continuity and fan loyalty. At that, there are conflicting views. There is an opinion that Kohli may retire in IPL 2026 or relocate depending on his own ambitions and the way the changes proceed. In the meantime, the ownership shake up of RCB can become the turning point in the financial and branding environment of IPL. In the meantime, it will do nothing but sit back and keep an eye on events. Does new management mean Will Kohli still has a role at RCB? or will he go on to another franchise? The sequence of bids, denials by the people and corporate manipulations imply a questionable yet compelling plot to the next series of IPL matches.

Also Read: India Vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson Among Decision Highlights

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 2:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iplrcbVirat Kohli IPLVirat Kohli RCBvirat kohli’

RELATED News

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
India Vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson Among Decision Highlights
BCCI Moves Against ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi, What’s Really Happening?
ENG W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch England Vs South Africa Live Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Online
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiance Georgina Rodriguez, Who Is More Richer?

LATEST NEWS

Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS