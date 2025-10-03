Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know

The Indian premier league is full of rumours of the future of Virat Kohli, particularly in the case of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a change of ownership before IPL 2026. There are yet to be substantiated reports that nothing has been confirmed but there is a general feeling that any potential new owner would be likely to keep Kohli as he is so entrenched in the franchise.

Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB?

Kohli and RCB have always been synonymous. He was a part of them at the beginning of the league, became a mainstay of the league, and was close to the city and the fans. His presence is also tightly connected with the value of the franchise, and it is believed that whoever purchases the franchise will be doing so in part because of the brand pull of Kohli. According to recent reports, Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute is reportedly negotiating the purchase of RCB by United Spirits/Diageo plc, but recent media reports have seen Diageo deny the rumors of the sale, claiming them as speculative. However, neither party has reached a deal as yet.

Virat Kohli In RCB

With a sale actually occurring, it is speculated that Kohli may stay with the new franchise, a decision that would end continuity and fan loyalty. At that, there are conflicting views. There is an opinion that Kohli may retire in IPL 2026 or relocate depending on his own ambitions and the way the changes proceed. In the meantime, the ownership shake up of RCB can become the turning point in the financial and branding environment of IPL. In the meantime, it will do nothing but sit back and keep an eye on events. Does new management mean Will Kohli still has a role at RCB? or will he go on to another franchise? The sequence of bids, denials by the people and corporate manipulations imply a questionable yet compelling plot to the next series of IPL matches.

