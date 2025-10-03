LIVE TV
India Vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson Among Decision Highlights

India Vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson Among Decision Highlights

The coming India vs Australia ODIs will have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma making a comeback, with Sanju Samson most probable to be joined as a backup wicketkeeper. Equally on the cards of selectors are rotation of key players such as Jasprit Bumrah and checking the fitness of Hardik Pandya before the series.

(Image Credit: ANI/ Sachin Tendulkar via X)
(Image Credit: ANI/ Sachin Tendulkar via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 3, 2025 13:05:14 IST

India Vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson Among Decision Highlights

Cricket lovers are awaiting the move by the BCCI selection panel to name India ODI team to tour Australia. It has also been reported that such longtime stalwarts as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also be returning to the ODI setup and this news is much welcome by the fans as also by pundits. It is the first ODI series of three matches that India has undertaken in the 50 over format since the ICC Champions Trophy that was held in the same year. 

Team India Predicted XI, Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Play?

Among the interesting names in the mix, there could be Sanju Samson, who will probably be selected as the backup wicketkeeper. Samson is also on the fringes of the squad with Rishabh Pant out of the tour, even though he has not had much recent ODI exposure. Although he might not make the playing XI at once, inclusion would be an indication that the selectors are willing to take a risk and offer options to the playing XI. The leadership and captaincy are also in the spotlight. Though both Kohli and Rohit have shown a desire to remain in ODIs, a gradual shift by BCCI is said to be an option. There are certain voices within the board who see Shubman Gill as a future ODI captain, yet removing Rohit at this stage, particularly following back to back ICC titles would be a hard task unless he resigns.

Jasprit Bumrah And Hardik Pandya

The players with workloads can also be strategically rotated in the squad selection, especially to players who have had heavy workloads recently. Jasprit Bumrah may be taken off or introduced selectively in the ODI leg whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal may have an opportunity in the top order since Shubman Gill can balance the workload among the formats. Meanwhile, experienced Hardik Pandya is also on injury list with others such as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube taken as backup options. The spin and pace departments are also going to be competitive. Varun Chakravarthy is an enticing prospect considering his wicket taking abilities in the shorter game, but his experience in pace amiable conditions such as Australia will be examined. Some of the options of pace such as Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna may demand places.

India will leave India towards the end of October 15 and the first ODI will commence towards the end of the month. Experience, form, and balance are the criteria used by selectors, so the end result, the final squad, will always have a debate particularly when it involves the coming back of legends and the emergence of new talent.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 1:05 PM IST
India Vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson Among Decision Highlights

QUICK LINKS