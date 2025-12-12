‘If A Player Like Shubman Gill Is Judged, It Is Very…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Backs Gill After Critics Question Star Batter’s Flop Show In T20I

Gujarat Titans head coach and former India pacer Ashish Nehra has backed batter Shubman Gill despite the right-handed batter’s disappointing in the first two T20Is.

“Forget three months, had IPL been three weeks away, I (still) wouldn’t be worried. Because you are talking about a format like T20. And only two matches have been played against South Africa, if I am not wrong,” Nehra to PTI during an interaction with a select group.

The left-arm pacer further added that a player of Gill’s calibre can’t be judged on the basis of just two matches.

“This is our problem. In such a fast-paced tournament format, whether it’s international cricket or IPL, if a player like Shubman Gill is judged after not coming good in two to three matches, then it will be difficult,” Nehra said.

Gill who returned back in action for India in the T20I series against South Africa after suffering a neck injury, has just been able to score 4 runs in two matches in the T20Is. Ever since his return, the ODI and Test skipper faced criticism for not being among the runs.

The five-match series is currently levelled at 1-1. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa by 101 runs in the first match, riding on an all-round show from Hardik Pandya but lost the second match by 51 runs. Quinton de Kock showed his class in Chandigarh and smashed 90 off 46.

The two teams will now face each other in the third fixture in Dharamsala.

