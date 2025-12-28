‘If God Granted Me A Wish I’d Say Bring Virat Kohli Out Of His Retirement’: Former India Cricketer Urges Star Batter To Return To Test Cricket

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has highlighted Virat Kohli’s Test retirement. Taking to social media, Sidhu wrote,

“If God granted me a wish I’d say bring Kohli out of his retirement & make him play Test Cricket . Nothing would give more joy and ecstasy to a country of 1.5 billion ! His fitness is that of a twenty year old – he himself 24 carat gold.”

Kohli retired from Test cricket on May 12, 2025 before the five-match series against England, ending one of the decorated red-ball careers. Sidhu added Kohli’s presence would uplift India and insisted that his fitness remains elite.

Virat Kohli retired from T20 internationals after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. He is now playing only one-day internationals and wants to feature in the 2027 World Cup.

Even after retiring from two formats, Kohli is in great form in ODIs. After scoring two ducks in Australia, he made a strong comeback. Since then, he has been outstanding, scoring two centuries and two fifties in his last four matches. He also played an unbeaten knock of 74 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Kohli then scored back-to-back hundreds against South Africa and ended the series with an excellent fifty.

In 2025, he scored 651 runs in 13 ODI innings at an average of 65.10. Kohli also impressed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a century and 77 runs for Delhi.

He is now getting ready for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11.

