LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ caracas Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a fourteen year old, made his mark in the record books in the first Youth ODI of India U19 against South Africa in Benoni. The accomplishment marks another milestone in his fast development, and it also emphasizes his potential to become one of the most promising young cricketers in India.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 3, 2026 14:53:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

The teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi came into the limelight on Saturday, the 3rd of January, when the Indian U19 cricket team, with him as its captain, faced South African U19 in the first match of the series of three at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The 14 year old Suryavanshi became the youngest cricketer to ever lead a side in a youth ODI and so established a historical milestone in the international cricket of age groups. This was also the first occasion for him to be captain of an Indian national team at any level.

You Might Be Interested In

IND U19 vs SA U19 Live

The captaincy was given to Suryavanshi on the grounds that the regular captain Ayush Mhatre and vice captain Vihaan Malhotra were both out due to injuries. What appeared to be only a temporary measure, however, soon turned out to be a remarkable moment in history. Mhatre and Malhotra are likely to come back for the ICC Under 19 World Cup, which is supposed to start on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia, but Suryavanshi’s debut as captain has already become part of cricketing lore. Suryavanshi, who led India in Benoni, not only became the youngest captain in Youth ODI history but also the youngest player to ever captain a national team in any Under19 international format before turning 16. He overtook the previous long time record of Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad who was captain at 15 years and 141 days in 2007. Worldwide only five players have captained their teams in youth internationals before the age of 16, which puts Suryavanshi among the greats like Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Saad Baig.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi And His Records

The record is just another highlight in his already exceptional journey. In the last two years Suryavanshi has been breaking age barriers left right and center. He is the youngest to have scored a century in Under19 Tests and ODIs besides holding the record for the most sixes in Youth ODIs. His influence has not been limited to the age group cricket only, but he has also performed well in IPL for Rajasthan Royals, India A, and domestic circuits for Bihar thus making his position as one of India’s most promising young talents very firm.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 2:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ind u19 vs sa u19ind vs sa u19 today matchindia u19 vs south africa u19india u19 vs south africa u19 live streamingvaibhav suryavanshiVaibhav Suryavanshi record

RELATED News

Will KKR Get Rs 9.20 Crore Refund For Mustafizur Rahman? Here’s What IPL Auction Rules Say

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Did Shubman Gill Miss The Match Against Sikkim?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hardik Pandya Scores 34 Runs In One Over; Notches Up A Ton Against Vidarbha | WATCH

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

India vs New Zealand Squad Announcement Today: From Rishabh Pant’s Snub Fears To Mohammed Shami’s Big Return, Key Selection Talking Points

LATEST NEWS

US Strikes Caracas: Could Venezuela Fight Back? A Closer Look At Its Army, Air Force And Missile Arsenal| Explained

Trump Wants Nobel Peace Prize But Bombs Nations: First Iran, Now Venezuela — Check Every Strike Ordered By His Administration

IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India’s Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final ‘Port Of Call’ In Muscat

US Venezuela Conflict Explained: What Triggered The Latest Tension As Donald Trump Strikes Caracas

Instagram Update: Users Can Now Add Background Music To Carousel Posts, Follow These Simple Steps

Highway Turns Stage: 6 ‘Drunk’ Youths Dance On Car Roof, Leads To Long Traffic Jam; Police Slap Rs 67,000 E-Challan | Watch VIRAL Clip

US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

Reliance Jio Tops Telecom Charts With 1.2 Million Additions, Extends Lead Over Airtel For Ninth Straight Month

IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…
IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…
IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…
IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

QUICK LINKS