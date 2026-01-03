IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

The teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi came into the limelight on Saturday, the 3rd of January, when the Indian U19 cricket team, with him as its captain, faced South African U19 in the first match of the series of three at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The 14 year old Suryavanshi became the youngest cricketer to ever lead a side in a youth ODI and so established a historical milestone in the international cricket of age groups. This was also the first occasion for him to be captain of an Indian national team at any level.

The captaincy was given to Suryavanshi on the grounds that the regular captain Ayush Mhatre and vice captain Vihaan Malhotra were both out due to injuries. What appeared to be only a temporary measure, however, soon turned out to be a remarkable moment in history. Mhatre and Malhotra are likely to come back for the ICC Under 19 World Cup, which is supposed to start on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia, but Suryavanshi’s debut as captain has already become part of cricketing lore. Suryavanshi, who led India in Benoni, not only became the youngest captain in Youth ODI history but also the youngest player to ever captain a national team in any Under19 international format before turning 16. He overtook the previous long time record of Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad who was captain at 15 years and 141 days in 2007. Worldwide only five players have captained their teams in youth internationals before the age of 16, which puts Suryavanshi among the greats like Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Saad Baig.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi And His Records

The record is just another highlight in his already exceptional journey. In the last two years Suryavanshi has been breaking age barriers left right and center. He is the youngest to have scored a century in Under19 Tests and ODIs besides holding the record for the most sixes in Youth ODIs. His influence has not been limited to the age group cricket only, but he has also performed well in IPL for Rajasthan Royals, India A, and domestic circuits for Bihar thus making his position as one of India’s most promising young talents very firm.

