Home > Sports > IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia Match In Sydney Live On TV, Online

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia Match In Sydney Live On TV, Online

India will face Australia in the 3rd ODI on October 25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With Australia leading 2-0, India aims to avoid a whitewash. Watch the match live on Star Sports Network or stream it on Disney+ Hotstar from 9 AM IST.

Can India Avoid a Whitewash in Sydney? (Photo: ANI)
Can India Avoid a Whitewash in Sydney? (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 25, 2025 04:55:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia Match In Sydney Live On TV, Online

The third and final match of the India-Australia ODI series will be played on Saturday, October 25, at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Since Australia has already won the series 2–0 in Perth and Adelaide, the third ODI is a dead rubber, but India will look to prevent a whitewash and conclude the tour in a positive manner.

India seek to prevent clean sweep

Following a close loss in the second ODI, Team India is expected to make some changes to its XI. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav might get back into the team after being rested for the first two matches.

India’s batting has been patchy in the series Virat Kohli suffered back-to-back ducks for the first time in his ODI life, while Rohit Sharma led the way in the second ODI with a fighting 73. Though Shreyas Iyer (61) and Axar Patel (44) fought hard, India came short as Australia’s Cooper Connolly and Matt Short led the Aussies to a win.

When and where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live

Match Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Match Time: 9:00 AM IST

Toss Time: 8:30 AM IST

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Telecast Details

Indian cricket fans can watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live on the Star Sports Network. The match will be available in various languages on Star Sports channels.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming Information

For those watching online, IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live streaming will be live only on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Supporters can tune in between 9 AM IST to enjoy all the live action from Sydney.

India vs Australia Predicted XIs

India’s expected XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia’s expected XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Series Recap

Australia swept the opening two matches with convincing all-round displays, going 2–0 up in the three-match series and gaining an unassailable lead. The third ODI, while a mere formality, presents India with the opportunity to get their confidence back before the T20 portion of the tour.

ALSO READ: Musetti downs Moutet to reach semis in Vienna

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 4:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs aus IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIve Streaming IND vs AUS live streaming India vs Australia live score streaming

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia Match In Sydney Live On TV, Online

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia Match In Sydney Live On TV, Online

