IND vs AUS 4th T20I: India Defeats Australia By 48 Runs

By the 14th over, Australia had slipped to 99 on the 5th as India established its control. An essential wicket of Glenn Maxwell halted the hopes of the Aussies and as the target was slipping on with continuous bowling, India stayed put. Last catch by taken By Shubman Gill.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

India prepared well during the Carrara Oval in Gold Coast setting a good batting score of 167/8 in its 20 overs upon being requested to bat first.

Shubman Gill was on the forefront with a calm 46 off 39 balls which was backed by Abhishek Sharma (28) and Suryakumar Yadav (20). Another crucial impetus was provided by a late cameo of Axar Patel, a key goal of which was to create a target that could be defended. The batting lineup went into a mini collapsing role in the last over, but the overall result was adequate. Australia appeared the favourites early in the chase but Indian bowlers put sustained pressure. Quick strike by Left arm Arshdeep Singh at the right time, and Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy maintained the necessary rate at the middle overs. By the 14th over, Australia had slipped to 99 on the 5th as India established its control. An essential wicket of Glenn Maxwell halted the hopes of the Aussies and as the target was slipping on with continuous bowling, India stayed put.

As the bowlers completed the task at hand, India secured a total win and came ahead in the series and put Australia in a lot of pressure before the last match. This victory did not just demonstrate the wealth of bowling resources available to India but their capabilities to protect themselves despite being out of home. The outcome swings heavily in favour of India and prepares a dramatic climax in the show.

