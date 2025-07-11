LIVE TV
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Stuart Broad And Sunil Gavaskar Slam Dukes Ball Quality In Lord’s Test

Stuart Broad and Sunil Gavaskar slammed the poor quality of the Dukes ball used in the India vs England Lord’s Test. Frequent ball changes and inconsistent replacements left players frustrated, raising serious questions about fairness and match standards.

Gavaskar and Broad Duke Ball
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Stuart Broad and Gavaskar Slam Dukes Ball Quality in Lord's Test (Image Credit - Canva)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 21:45:22 IST

The ongoing India vs England 3rd Test at Lord’s has brought a fresh wave of criticism toward the Dukes ball, with former England pacer Stuart Broad joining the conversation.

He expressed frustration over how the ball isn’t lasting the full 80 overs and continues to disrupt the flow of the game.

Stuart Broad Slams the Dukes Ball for Constant Changes

Broad didn’t mince his words on social media, stating that the constant need to change the ball is damaging the quality of Test cricket.

“The cricket ball should be like a fine wicket-keeper. Barely noticed. We are having to talk about the ball too much because it is such an issue & being changed virtually every innings. Unacceptable. Feels like it’s been 5 years now. Dukes have a problem. They need to fix it. A ball should last 80 overs. Not 10,” he posted on X.

His comments echo the sentiments of several other players who have recently pointed out similar concerns with the ball’s durability.

India Unhappy With Replacement Ball at Lord’s

India’s captain Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj also seemed visibly upset during the match.

They had asked for a ball change after the original failed the hoop test, which is done to check shape distortion.

While the umpires allowed the switch, the replacement ball sparked new frustration as it didn’t resemble the condition or behavior of the previous one.

India ended up taking the second new ball just before stumps on Day 1 after the replacement ball had only lasted 10.4 overs.

Gavaskar Questions the Ball’s Condition on Live Commentary

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wasn’t impressed either. Commentating for Sony Sports Network, he openly criticized the condition of the ball given to India.

“Even from here you can see that is not a 10-over old ball, that is like a 20-over old ball,” Gavaskar said during the live broadcast.

Meanwhile, Siraj’s voice was caught on the stump mic saying, “This is a 10-over old ball? Seriously?”—a clear sign of the team’s disappointment.

Dukes Ball Quality Needs Urgent Fix, Say Players

The Dukes ball has traditionally been known for its seam and swing, especially in English conditions, but its current performance is being widely questioned.

Unless Dukes makes a swift improvement, the backlash from cricketers, experts, and fans alike may only grow louder in the coming matches.

Tags: england tourStuart BroadSunil Gavaskarteam india

Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Stuart Broad And Sunil Gavaskar Slam Dukes Ball Quality In Lord’s Test

