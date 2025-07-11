Ind vs Eng 3rd Test: Will Rishabh Pant Bat In First Innings After Injury?

Rishabh Pant was seen batting with discomfort during the nets session on the second day of the Lord’s Test against England. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a blow to his left index finger on the first day and left the field immediately after.

Rishabh Pant’s Fitness and Impact on India’s Batting

Despite the injury, Pant spent about 25 minutes in the nets trying to bat through the pain. India’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, was by his side along with the team physio, monitoring his condition closely.

However, Pant did not keep wickets on day two. Instead, Dhruv Jurel took over the gloves, marking the first time Jurel kept wickets in a Test while Pant was in the playing XI.

Pant’s injury is a major concern for Team India. The vice-captain’s availability to bat remains uncertain. The team hopes that when his turn comes, he will be fit enough to step up to the crease.

England’s Strong First Innings Total Puts Pressure on India

England capitalized on the opportunity, posting a hefty 387 runs in their first innings. The contributions of Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse, both scoring half-centuries, were crucial.

Joe Root’s century was the backbone of England’s total. The tailenders also made valuable runs, adding 116 for the last three wickets, frustrating the Indian bowling attack.

India cannot afford to miss a batsman of Pant’s caliber in such a key match. His injury has put additional pressure on the batting lineup as they look to chase a challenging target.

Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Keeps India in the Game

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional. The pace spearhead took a five-wicket haul, claiming early wickets of Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes.

Bumrah completed his five-fer by dismissing Jofra Archer, who made a comeback in Test cricket after more than four years. Archer had a strong start by taking the early wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal had shown promise by hitting three boundaries off Woakes but was dismissed by Archer after just two balls.

India will look to build on Bumrah’s bowling brilliance while hoping Rishabh Pant recovers soon to strengthen their batting.

