IND vs ENG 4th Test: England Announced Playing XI With One Surprise Change, Shoaib Bashir Out

England have confirmed their playing XI for the fourth Test against India, and there’s one change that stands out. With Shoaib Bashir out injured, Liam Dawson has been brought into the side. The rest of the team stays the same from the last Test.

Bashir’s Injury Opens The Door for Liam Dawson

Bashir hurt his finger on his left hand while fielding off his own bowling during the Lord’s Test. It happened when Ravindra Jadeja struck one back at him. Even with the injury, he stayed on the field and helped wrap up the win by getting the final wicket.

After the match, though, he had to go through surgery, and he’s now ruled out for the next few weeks.

With Bashir missing, England had a few options, but Dawson was picked ahead of Jack Leach, Rehan Ahmed, and all-rounder Jacob Bethell. Interestingly, Gus Atkinson, who’s said to be fit again, hasn’t been recalled either.

Liam Dawson’s Form and Bowling Mindset

Liam Dawson has quietly become one of the most consistent bowlers in county cricket. In the last three years, he’s picked up 148 wickets in first-class games at an average of 26.1. He’s not flashy, but he’s clever—he flights the ball, keeps the batters guessing, and looks for mistakes.

It hasn’t always been like this for him, though. Things started to change after Graeme Welch came in as Hampshire’s coach and helped him evolve his approach.

“When Pop Welch came to Hampshire, Daws had his own way of bowling,” Dawson’s teammate Keith Barker told the Daily Mail recently. “He was always our frontline spinner, but he probably didn’t get the wickets he wanted. He’s got a wicket-taking mentality now. He gives a little bit more flight on the ball which obviously helps in that regard. When I arrived six years ago, I think he saw his job as trying to keep the run-rate down. Whereas now, he’s disappointed if he doesn’t bowl as well or take as many wickets as he would like.”

Liam Dawson Also Strengthens England’s Batting

Besides what he brings with the ball, Dawson is a handy batter. He’s scored more than 10,000 runs in first-class cricket, averaging just over 35. That kind of experience with the bat gives England’s lower order a solid boost in this upcoming match.

It also gives captain Ben Stokes more room to shuffle roles, knowing Dawson can contribute both ways.

England’s XI Set for the Fourth Test

Here’s how England will line up for the fourth Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer.

Jofra Archer, who returned in the Lord’s Test, keeps his spot and will lead the pace attack again.

