IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller

India and England have reached the last day of an exciting five-match Test series, but the outcome is still uncertain. India seemed to be in control when England started their chase of 374. However, centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook turned the match again.

Heavy Roller Could Help England in Chase

By the end of Day 4, England were 339 for 6, needing just 35 more runs to win. India, on the other hand, need three more wickets — or four if Chris Woakes walks out to bat despite injury. One major talking point now is the use of the heavy roller.

England are expected to ask for the heavy roller before the start of play. It helps flatten the surface, reducing bounce and making it easier for batting. That could work in England’s favour, especially with just a few runs needed on a tricky surface.

India would want to make an early impact with the ball. If the roller does its job well, the pitch might stop misbehaving, giving England’s batters an easier path to victory. That would mean more pressure on India’s bowlers right from the first ball.

Siraj and Prasidh’s Fight Keeps India Alive

Jamie Overton (0*) and Jamie Smith (2*) will resume batting after rain stopped play early on Day 4. Before the rain, it was Siraj and Prasidh Krishna who gave India a fighting chance by bowling with high intensity in the final session.

Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron was full of praise for both. He said, “Siraj and Prasidh bowled five high-intensity overs each after tea, and that effort resulted in two crucial wickets. Siraj was quite unlucky, as he has been throughout the day–he bowled unbelievably well. So many of his deliveries hit the pad, but he just didn’t get the LBW calls.”

Prasidh dismissed Jacob Bethell for five, then came back the next over to take out Root, who had scored 105. Even though Siraj didn’t get a wicket, he kept it tight and created pressure from one end.

Shubman Gill’s Smart Moves Under Pressure

Varun Aaron also applauded India captain Shubman Gill for his tactical decisions after tea. He managed his field placements smartly, stopping England from rotating strike and putting pressure on the set batters.

“England now find themselves in a tough spot, and I genuinely feel this break is going to do India a world of good. The bowlers get to rest, stretch, have a massage, and get some treatment from the physios. They can come back fresh and give it everything again. This post-tea session has been brilliant–accurate bowling, smart captaincy by Shubman Gill, who didn’t allow easy singles, and two very important wickets,” Aaron added.

All Eyes on Final Session and the Roller’s Role

Now, it all comes down to the final morning. Can India strike early and pull off a stunning win? Or will the heavy roller assist England in cruising past the remaining runs? The match is on a knife’s edge.

Every ball on Day 5 will matter. Whether it’s the batters handling pressure or the bowlers holding their nerves, both sides know the margin for error is small. The next hour could decide the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy winner.

