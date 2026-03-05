IND vs ENG: India’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Records Ahead of Clash Against England

India has been one of the most dominant teams over the last decade or so. However, the ‘Men in Blue’ have often been the second-best team in the knockout stages of ICC tournaments. As they take on England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026, here is a look at their record in the semi-finals of the tournament.

In the T20 World Cups, they have been in and around the knockout stages consistently. Having won the title in the inaugural edition in 2007 and the latest edition in 2024, India is one of the three teams to have won the tournament twice. Will they make it one step closer to their third title, or will England knock out the Suryakumar Yadav-led side? Here is a look at India’s record in T20 World Cup semi-finals.

India’s Record in T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

India has made it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup on five occasions. Out of those five times, the Men in Blue have made it to the final three times.

India vs Australia in 2007 T20 World Cup

In the inaugural edition, India knocked out Australia in the semi-final courtesy of Yuvraj Singh’s batting efforts in the first innings. The left-handed batter scored 70 runs in 30 balls, hitting five fours and sixes each, as India went on to score 188 runs. The MS Dhoni-led side won the match by 15 runs with Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan, and Joginder Sharma picking up two wickets each.

India vs South Africa in 2014 T20 World Cup

It was yet another chase that Virat Kohli closed out in the semi-final of the 2014 T20 World Cup. Kohli remained unbeaten in the second innings, scoring 72 runs in 44 balls in a knock consisting of five fours and a couple of sixes.

India vs West Indies in 2016 T20 World Cup

India’s first loss in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup came in the 2016 World Cup against the West Indies. Batting first, India scored 192 runs thanks to once again Virat Kohli, who scored 89 runs off 47 deliveries. However, a couple of overstepping no-balls in the second innings meant that Johnson Charles, Lendl Simmons, and Andre Russell sealed the deal for the West Indies, defeating the hosts at Wankhede Stadium.

India vs England in 2022 T20 World Cup

India’s misfortune in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup continued as England handed them a 10-wicket defeat in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue had no answers for the onslaught of the opening duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales as they scored 170 runs for no loss of wicket knocking India out of the tournament.

India vs England in 2024 T20 World Cup

India took revenge on England for the loss in the 2022 edition with a win in 2024. Rohit Sharma with 57 and Suryakumar Yadav with 47 were the top scorers for the Men in Blue as they scored 171 runs. But the bowlers this time around embarrassed England as they were bowled out for 103 runs. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets.

