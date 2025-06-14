IND vs ENG: Who Will Coach India If Gautam Gambhir Doesn’t Return For Test Series?

The Indian cricket team is facing a potential leadership gap ahead of the high-stakes Test series against England, with head coach Gautam Gambhir returning home due to a personal emergency. According to sources in the BCCI, Gambhir’s departure was triggered by a family health crisis after his mother reportedly suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the ICU.

Gautam Gambhir’s Absence Could Impact Full Series

There is now a possibility that Gambhir may not return to England for the entire five-Test series. The situation remains fluid, and his return hinges on his mother’s recovery and overall family circumstances.

If Gambhir is unable to rejoin the squad in time, the BCCI will need to appoint an interim head coach to guide the team through a challenging series on English soil. Several names are currently under consideration, each with relevant experience and familiarity with the team environment.

VVS Laxman Leads the List of Probables

The most prominent name being discussed is that of VVS Laxman, who currently heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Laxman has previously stepped into the head coach role on multiple occasions, especially during bilateral series and tours where the full-time head coach was unavailable.

Given his hands-on involvement in nurturing young talent at the NCA, Laxman is well-acquainted with several players in the current Indian setup. His prior coaching stints with the senior team further make him a strong candidate to fill in during Gambhir’s absence.

Shitanshu Kotak Another Reliable Option for Interim Role

Shitanshu Kotak, the Indian team’s current batting coach, is another credible option being discussed internally. Known for his technical knowledge and calm demeanor, Kotak has earned the respect of players and support staff alike.

He is already playing a critical role in preparing India’s batters for the pace-heavy and swing-friendly English conditions. His ability to manage responsibilities beyond his current role gives the selectors confidence that he could handle the pressure of interim head coach duties.

Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Also in Consideration

Another name that has surfaced is Morne Morkel, the team’s bowling coach and a close aide of Gautam Gambhir. Morkel, the former South African pacer, has built a strong rapport with both the players and support staff in recent months.

While his main focus has been the bowling unit, sources suggest that Morkel’s leadership qualities and connection with the squad could make him a surprise choice to take over as the temporary head coach. His familiarity with English conditions and understanding of player dynamics are added advantages.

Final Decision to Be Taken Based on Gambhir’s Situation

A final call on who will step into Gambhir’s shoes will likely be made closer to the start of the series, depending on how quickly his family situation stabilises. As things stand, all three names—Laxman, Kotak, and Morkel—are viable short-term options.

In the meantime, the team management is said to be in touch with Gambhir remotely, allowing him to stay involved in strategy and planning. However, the need for an on-ground leader is inevitable in a long Test series like this one.

As India prepares for one of its toughest overseas challenges, clarity on the coaching front will be crucial for maintaining team morale and tactical consistency.

