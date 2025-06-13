Why Mohammad Yousuf Resigned As Batting Coach From Pakistan’s NCA

Former Pakistan Test captain and legendary batter Mohammad Yousuf has resigned from his post as the batting coach at the Pakistan National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. Though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to make an official announcement, Yousuf confirmed that he had submitted his resignation and it had been accepted by the board.

“It was a personal decision with nothing more to add,” Yousuf told media outlets when contacted about the development. While he refrained from divulging further details, sources close to the matter suggest deeper reasons behind the move.

A Sudden Exit After Years of Service

Yousuf, a celebrated figure in Pakistan cricket with over 17,000 international runs, has been a key part of Pakistan’s coaching ecosystem in recent years. He served as batting coach at the NCA and also held similar roles with the senior national team and the U19 side.

He accompanied the Pakistan team to New Zealand in April 2024, serving as part of the support staff. However, observers noted his absence during the T20I series against Bangladesh at home in May, sparking speculation about a possible rift or change in the coaching lineup.

The Aaqib Javed Factor

Insiders suggest that Yousuf’s resignation may be linked to internal reshuffles within the PCB. A well-placed source revealed that Yousuf was discontent after former pacer Aaqib Javed was appointed as Director of the National Cricket Academy earlier this year. Yousuf reportedly felt overlooked for the position despite his seniority and long-standing service.

Before Aaqib, ex-Test spinner Nadeem Khan held the Director position. But over the past year, Aaqib Javed has seen a significant rise in influence within the PCB. In addition to becoming the NCA Director, he has also been appointed as a senior selector and had a brief stint as the interim head coach of the Pakistan national team during the New Zealand tour.

Yousuf, who has worked quietly behind the scenes to nurture young talent and improve Pakistan’s batting depth, is said to have felt sidelined amid these rapid changes and overlapping roles given to Aaqib.

Growing Unease in PCB Circles

The source further added that there’s growing unease among some of Pakistan cricket’s senior figures over the direction the board is taking. “There is a sentiment among a few stalwarts that their contributions are being undervalued, while certain individuals continue to receive prominent roles despite poor team results,” the source said.

Such dissatisfaction may be contributing to a larger pattern of experienced professionals either resigning or distancing themselves from PCB’s day-to-day affairs. Yousuf’s decision appears to be the latest reflection of this discontent.

PCB Yet to Comment Officially

As of now, the PCB has not released any formal statement regarding Mohammad Yousuf’s resignation. However, with increasing media scrutiny and pressure from fans, an official clarification may be expected soon.

Yousuf’s exit comes at a crucial time when Pakistan cricket is undergoing structural changes amid inconsistent on-field performances. The national team has struggled with batting collapses in key series, making the role of experienced coaches even more critical.

While Yousuf has not disclosed any future plans, his expertise and calm approach to coaching could see him being sought after by domestic franchises or even international teams. Whether he chooses to remain within the Pakistan cricket circuit or explore opportunities abroad remains to be seen.

Mohammad Yousuf’s resignation as batting coach from the National Cricket Academy underscores deeper tensions within Pakistan cricket’s administrative and coaching ranks. While officially described as a “personal decision,” the developments surrounding his exit suggest issues of recognition, role clarity, and internal politics may have played a key part.

