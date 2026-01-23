IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Raipur: India captain Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form with a sensational knock of unbeaten 82 (37 balls)while comeback man Ishan Kishan justified his national recall with a brilliant 76 (32 balls) as India thumped New Zealand by seven wickets for a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 series in Raipur on Friday.

With this knock, skipper Surya ended his long wait of 463 days (23 innings) that went back to October 2024 when he last scored a half-century in the coveted blue jersey. The 35-year-old’s last fifty plus score came against Bangladesh on October 12, 2024.

Ahead of the all important T20 World Cup 2026, it all seems to be falling in place for the men in blue with captain Suryakumar overcoming a prolonged lean patch and left-hander Kishan acing the role of a top-order enforcer.

Chasing a daunting 209-run target, the hosts started on a poor note. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson departed in the very first over. Speedster Matt Henry removed Samson for just six runs.

Ishan Kishan is the Player of the Match for his blistering knock of 76 (32), including 11 fours and 4 sixes







In the very next over, World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, who won the Player of the Match Award in the first T20I, departed for a golden duck. Pacer Jacob Duffy removed the Indian opener as the hosts slumped to 8/2.



However, Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav began playing counterattacking cricket as India reached 54/2 in the fifth over. During the fourth ball of the sixth over, Kishan smashed a 21-ball half-century as India posted 75/2 after the end of the first powerplay. 75/2 was also the second-highest Powerplay total for India vs New Zealand after 76/1 in Johannesburg in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.



During the first ball of the 10th over, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the 122-run partnership after he removed dangerous Kishan. The left-handed batter played a blistering knock of 76 runs off 32 balls, including 11 fours and four towering sixes.



After the end of the 10th over, India posted 133/3. During the fourth ball of the 11th over, captain Suryakumar completed his 22nd half-century in just 23 deliveries. It was Suryakumar’s first fifty since October 2024. At the end of the 14th over, India was in a commanding position at 194/3.



India completed the run chase in just 15.2 overs. Skipper Suryakumar stayed unbeaten on 82 runs off 37 deliveries, including nine fours and four huge sixes. All-rounder Shivam Dube played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 36 off 18 balls, including four boundaries, as India won the high-scoring match by seven wickets.



Earlier, fighting knocks from New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and left-handed batter Rachin Ravindra helped the visitors post a challenging score of 208/6.

