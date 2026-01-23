LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

Riding on Kishan's whirlwind 76 and Surya's unbeaten 82, Team India crushed New Zealand by seven wickets in Raipur to take 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

Published By: Aditya Chauhan
Published: January 23, 2026 23:38:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Raipur: India captain Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form with a sensational knock of unbeaten 82 (37 balls)while comeback man Ishan Kishan justified his national recall with a brilliant 76 (32 balls) as India thumped New Zealand by seven wickets for a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 series in Raipur on Friday. 

You Might Be Interested In

With this knock, skipper Surya ended his long wait of 463 days (23 innings) that went back to October 2024 when he last scored a half-century in the coveted blue jersey. The 35-year-old’s last fifty plus score came against Bangladesh on October 12, 2024. 

Ahead of the all important T20 World Cup 2026, it all seems to be falling in place for the men in blue with captain Suryakumar overcoming a prolonged lean patch and left-hander Kishan acing the role of a top-order enforcer.

Chasing a daunting 209-run target, the hosts started on a poor note. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson departed in the very first over. Speedster Matt Henry removed Samson for just six runs. 




In the very next over, World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, who won the Player of the Match Award in the first T20I, departed for a golden duck. Pacer Jacob Duffy removed the Indian opener as the hosts slumped to 8/2. 

However, Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav began playing counterattacking cricket as India reached 54/2 in the fifth over. During the fourth ball of the sixth over, Kishan smashed a 21-ball half-century as India posted 75/2 after the end of the first powerplay. 75/2 was also the second-highest Powerplay total for India vs New Zealand after 76/1 in Johannesburg in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007. 

During the first ball of the 10th over, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the 122-run partnership after he removed dangerous Kishan. The left-handed batter played a blistering knock of 76 runs off 32 balls, including 11 fours and four towering sixes. 

After the end of the 10th over, India posted 133/3. During the fourth ball of the 11th over, captain Suryakumar completed his 22nd half-century in just 23 deliveries. It was Suryakumar’s first fifty since October 2024. At the end of the 14th over, India was in a commanding position at 194/3. 

India completed the run chase in just 15.2 overs. Skipper Suryakumar stayed unbeaten on 82 runs off 37 deliveries, including nine fours and four huge sixes. All-rounder Shivam Dube played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 36 off 18 balls, including four boundaries, as India won the high-scoring match by seven wickets. 

Earlier, fighting knocks from New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and left-handed batter Rachin Ravindra helped the visitors post a challenging score of 208/6. 

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 11:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Abhishek SharmaCrickethome-hero-pos-5IND vs NZIND vs NZ 2026IND vs NZ 2nd T20Iindia vs new zealandishan kishanMatch ReportMitchell Santnerraipursanju samsonsuryakumar yadav

RELATED News

F1: Ferrari Unveils Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s New Car SF-26 For 2026 Season

IND vs NZ | Suryakumar Yadav Should Bat At Number 3…: Mohammad Kaif Asks Team India T20 Captain To Bat Up The Order

T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC’s Decision | Explained

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

‘One Day You Are In Pole Position, Next Day You Are In Troll Position’: Ravi Shastri On Team India Head Coach Job

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

Is X Down Again? Hundreds Report Glitches As Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Witnesses Second Outage Within 24 Hours

Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family

Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism

From Trade To Tech: Why The India-EU ‘Mother Of All Deals’ Could Be A Game Changer, Here’s What You Need To Know About The Mega Agreement

Bangladesh ‘At An Edge Of Abyss’, Sheikh Hasina Launches A Scathing Attack Against Interim Chief Mohammad Yunus, Calls Him ‘A Plunderer, And A Corrupt Traitor’

Who Is Adam Presser? Meet The New CEO Of TikTok’s US Joint Venture Amid Ownership Shake-Up, Check His Education Qualifications And Last Job Profile

Digital Arrest Horror: Scammers Pose As NIA In Fake Delhi Bomb Blast Probe, Rob Mumbai Official Of Rs 16.5 Lakh Over 26 Days

Who Is Deepinder Goyal’s First Wife And When Did They First Meet ? From Chasing Her For Six Months To Divorcing Her, All About Kanchan Joshi

Tradyon Launches AI-First Platform to Power the Next Phase of Agricultural Commodity Trading

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

QUICK LINKS