Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Vishakhapatnam? Predicted Playing XIs And Match Preview

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Vishakhapatnam? Predicted Playing XIs And Match Preview

The weather report of IND vs NZ 4th T20I are mentioned below, alongwith the playing XIs.

(Image Credit: Apple/ANI)
(Image Credit: Apple/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 28, 2026 13:23:29 IST

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Vishakhapatnam? Predicted Playing XIs And Match Preview

The match between IND vs NZ 4th T20I that will be played in Visakhapatnam on January 28, 2026, India is ahead of the five match series and seeks to win whereas New Zealand tries to win their first series. 

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Match Preview

It will begin at 7:00 PM IST at the cricket stadium in the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium and then the teams will perform their toss at 6:30 PM. Once again Suryakumar Yadav will be the captain of India in their match with New Zealand which will be coached by Mitchell Santner.  The pitch used in Visakhapatnam is suitable to bat since it offers batsmen honest bounce and even bending speed that is not difficult to manage. Dew will generate environments that will favors the team bating second in the evening.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Weather Forecast

The weather forecast does not imply any interruption in rain since there is a low risk of rain as per the meteorological forecasts which indicate clear weather and zero percent probability of rain at all times during the evening.

ind vs nz 4th t20i weather

The weather forecast indicates that the temperatures will be going to mid 20s with standard levels of coastal humidity. The weather will make the game conditions ideal since the two teams will be able to play their game plans without being affected by weather variations.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

INDIA: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya/Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

NEW ZEALAND: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi. 

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 1:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS