IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Grabs A Stunner To Remove Devon Conway For Duck | WATCH

India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson grabbed the limelight during the first T20I of the five-match series in Nagpur after he took a brilliant catch to dismiss Devon Conway on the second ball of the chase. Conway edged one from Arshdeep Singh and Sanju dived to his left to grab a one-handed stunner.

Conway was undone for 0 off 2. Later, Hardik Pandya also struck early to hand India the second wicket while Varun Chakaravarthy broke the stand between Tim Robinson and Glenn Phillipps. The spinner removed Robinson for 21 off 15.







Earlier, India posted a mammoth 238/7 after opener Abhishek Sharma hammered a 22-ball fifty for the team. India lost Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan early in the innings but Abhishek along with captain Suryakumar Yadav showed resistance and stitched a 99-run stand for the third wicket. Abhishek chipped in with 84 off 25, missing out on a well-deserved hundred.

It was Rinku Singh’s late surge that helped India in the final moments of the innings. Jacob Duffy scalped two wickets in 4 overs for New Zealand while Rinku Singh was unbeaten at 44 off 20.

