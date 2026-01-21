IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh’s Batting Masterclass Take India To 238/7 In First T20I

India posted a mammoth 238/7 in 20 overs in the first T20I of the five-match series in Nagpur. The home side rode on an exceptional batting display from opener Abhishek Sharma who hammered a 22-ball fifty for the team to put up a big total.

India lost Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan early in the innings but Abhishek along with captain Suryakumar Yadav showed resistance and stitched a 99-run stand for the third wicket. Abhishek chipped in with 84 off 25, missing out on a well-deserved hundred.

Not making a sheep joke here, but NZ have really thrown Mitchell to the wolves here #INDvsNZ — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 21, 2026







– Hardik Pandya: 25(16) India Set Highest Score against New Zealand.🔥 Now New Zealand need 239 runs to win. 🥶pic.twitter.com/42jjqPDUxW — Sam (@Cricsam01) January 21, 2026







🚨 HIGHEST TEAM SCORE FOR INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND IN T20I – 238/7 🤯💥 pic.twitter.com/r5hPGqAmaT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2026







Innings Break! A blistering start backed by a solid finish by #TeamIndia 🔥 Over to our bowlers now 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ItzV352h5X#INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/dkKpQMjqc0 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2026













Surya struck 32 off 22 while all-rounder Hardik Pandya also played an important role and got 25 off 16. But it was Rinku Singh’s late surge that helped India in the final moments of the innings. Jacob Duffy scalped two wickets in 4 overs for New Zealand while Rinku Singh was unbeaten at 44 off 20.

Later, India struck early as Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya scalped a apiece and reduced New Zealand to 1/2 in the first two overs itself.

