Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh’s Batting Masterclass Take India To 238/7 In First T20I

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh’s Batting Masterclass Take India To 238/7 In First T20I

India posted 238/7 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series after opener Abhishek Sharma scored 84 off just 35 deliveries.

Abhishek Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Abhishek Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 21, 2026 21:20:38 IST

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh’s Batting Masterclass Take India To 238/7 In First T20I

India posted a mammoth 238/7 in 20 overs in the first T20I of the five-match series in Nagpur. The home side rode on an exceptional batting display from opener Abhishek Sharma who hammered a 22-ball fifty for the team to put up a big total.

India lost Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan early in the innings but Abhishek along with captain Suryakumar Yadav showed resistance and stitched a 99-run stand for the third wicket. Abhishek chipped in with 84 off 25, missing out on a well-deserved hundred.

Surya struck 32 off 22 while all-rounder Hardik Pandya also played an important role and got 25 off 16. But it was Rinku Singh’s late surge that helped India in the final moments of the innings. Jacob Duffy scalped two wickets in 4 overs for New Zealand while Rinku Singh was unbeaten at 44 off 20. 

Later, India struck early as Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya scalped a apiece and reduced New Zealand to 1/2 in the first two overs itself. 

Also Read: India vs New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 22-Ball Fifty; Fans Hail Number One T20I Batter

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 9:01 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaIND vs NZindia vs new zealandrinku singh

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh’s Batting Masterclass Take India To 238/7 In First T20I

QUICK LINKS