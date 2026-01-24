LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I Versus New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I Versus New Zealand

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav credited wife Devisha Shetty’s advice for his return to form, helping him stay calm and deliver a match-winning 82 against New Zealand in Raipur.

Surya Kumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty (Image credits : X)
Surya Kumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty (Image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 24, 2026 15:44:08 IST

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I Versus New Zealand

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that timely advice from his wife, Devisha Shetty, played a key role in his return to form. After struggling for runs, the skipper said slowing things down mentally helped him regain confidence.
In a video shared by the BCCI after the Raipur T20I, Suryakumar spoke about his difficult phase during a candid chat with Ishan Kishan. He explained how advice from home made a big difference.“Sometimes when we go home, there is a coach waiting for us there — the one you are married to,” Suryakumar said with a smile. “She kept telling me to take my time. She understands my mind because she sees me closely. I followed her advice and played patiently.”

Suryakumar admitted that while he was batting well in the nets, confidence only returns when runs come in matches. He said taking a short break, staying away from social media, and resting well helped him reset mentally.
“I got two or three days of good rest, went home, completely cut off from social media, and practiced well for three weeks. That helped me get into the right mindset,” he added. 



The result was a vintage Suryakumar Yadav performance in Raipur. Chasing a challenging target of 210, India were in trouble at 6/2 after just 1.1 overs. Suryakumar walked in calmly and rebuilt the innings.
Partnering with Ishan Kishan, he added a match-winning 122-run stand off just 48 balls for the third wicket. Kishan played aggressively, scoring 76 off 32 balls, while Suryakumar paced his innings perfectly.
After starting cautiously with 11 runs from his first 11 balls, Suryakumar accelerated brilliantly. He finished with 82 off 37 balls, including nine fours and four sixes, ending his 468-day and 24-innings wait for a T20I half-century.
India sealed a comfortable seven-wicket win, with Suryakumar’s knock standing out as a reminder of his class and leadership.

Also Read : Harmanpreet To Lead In Perth: BCCI Unveils India Women’s Test And Asia Cup Squads

 

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 3:44 PM IST
IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I Versus New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I Versus New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I Versus New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I Versus New Zealand
IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I Versus New Zealand

QUICK LINKS