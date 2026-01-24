LIVE TV
Harmanpreet To Lead In Perth: BCCI Unveils India Women's Test And Asia Cup Squads

Harmanpreet To Lead In Perth: BCCI Unveils India Women’s Test And Asia Cup Squads

BCCI has named India’s women’s squads for the Australia Test tour and ACC Rising Star Asia Cup, blending experienced leaders with debutants as Indian women’s cricket enters a packed international phase.

Harmanpreet To Lead In Perth: BCCI Unveils India Women’s Test And Asia Cup Squads
Harmanpreet To Lead In Perth: BCCI Unveils India Women’s Test And Asia Cup Squads

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 24, 2026 13:56:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Harmanpreet To Lead In Perth: BCCI Unveils India Women’s Test And Asia Cup Squads

BCCI Announces India Women’s Squads for Australia Test Tour and ACC Rising Star Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled India’s women’s squad for the one-off Test match against Australia, scheduled to be played at the WACA Ground in Perth from March 6 to 9, 2026. The red-ball fixture will follow the conclusion of the white-ball leg of the Australia tour, which features three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals.

Perth Test: Leadership and Schedule

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian side in the Perth Test, with star opener Smriti Mandhana named as vice-captain. The Test will be played after the white-ball series, which begins with the T20I leg in Sydney from February 15. Notably, the Perth Test will also mark the retirement series of Australian legend Alyssa Healy, adding further significance to the contest.

Fresh Faces in India’s Test Squad

The selection committee has included several players for their maiden Test call-up, underlining a focus on expanding India’s red-ball depth. Batter Pratika Rawal, pacer Kranti Gaud, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, batter Harleen Deol, all-rounder Sayali Satghare and spinner Vaishnavi Sharma have all earned their first opportunity in the longest format.

India Women’s Test Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

Squad Update for White-Ball Series

Wicketkeeper G Kamalini has been ruled out of the Australia tour due to injury. Uma Chetry has been named as her replacement in India’s T20I and ODI squads.

ACC Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup Squad Announced

Alongside the senior team announcement, the BCCI also revealed the India A squad for the ACC Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup, to be played in T20 format in Thailand from February 13. Senior spinner Radha Yadav, 25, will captain the side.

The tournament will feature a much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15. Several Women’s Premier League performers, including Anushka Sharma, Nandani Sharma, Tanuja Kanwer and Prema Rawat, have been selected. Deeya Yadav’s participation remains subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

India A Squad for ACC Rising Star Asia Cup:

Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav*, Tejal Hasabnis, Nandani Kashyap (WK), Mamta M (WK)*, Radha Yadav (Captain), Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Jintamani Kalita, Nandani Sharma.
Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

With key international and developmental tournaments lined up, the announcements highlight a crucial and busy phase for Indian women’s cricket across formats.

(This story has been syndicated from ANI)
First published on: Jan 24, 2026 1:56 PM IST
Harmanpreet To Lead In Perth: BCCI Unveils India Women’s Test And Asia Cup Squads

QUICK LINKS