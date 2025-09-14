IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘Blood Has Been Split’ Nana Patekar On India vs Pakistan Match
Before the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan match in Dubai, actor Nana Patekar came out in opposition to the whole idea of India playing against Pakistan referencing the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

(Image Credit: ANI/ACC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 14, 2025 21:01:55 IST

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has also commented on the high voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 game that will take place in Dubai and opined that India must not play vs Pakistan against the current escalation in the tensions between these two nations. Addressing a meeting in Pune, Patekar was angry and grieved and said, ‘when they have shed the blood of our people, then why should we play with them?’

Nana Patekar on IND vs PAK Match

His remarks happened in the middle of the situation when there were numerous calls to boycott the match in India, which many believe is not the right thing to do under the circumstances. A strong outcry of outraged sentiments has been created amongst the people over the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in April, where 26 people including most of them tourists were killed. The next military act of India, which is Operation Sindoor, worsened the situation further.  Thanks to such pressures, the official sources have indicated that India is free to play in multinational tournaments such as Asia Cup despite the fact that all bilateral activities in sports with Pakistan have been restricted. 

Bollywood Actors on IND vs PAK Match

Another Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also took his part and he asked people to decouple politics and sports to some extent. He pointed out that as sportsmen cricketers are supposed to play when their country calls them to play on its behalf. He reasoned that those who felt this boundary crossing was not a comfortable situation would merely turn it off but it was not right to isolate the players. 

What do critics say about IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025?

The comments of Patekar bring out a common predicament of the sports authorities and fans in India, that is, when and how national sentiment should have a role in sport. Although his opinion is supported by many people, there are those who think that sports can provide the bridge, or that the total disconnection of sporting relations may be the only disadvantage, which may be accrued in the long term. There is still the same strain between sporting activities and politics as in the rest of the world, particularly as regards Indo Pak matches.

QUICK LINKS