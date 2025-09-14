IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘Jalebi Baby’ Played Instead Of Pakistan’s National Anthem! Watch Video
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: 'Jalebi Baby' Played Instead Of Pakistan's National Anthem! Watch Video

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘Jalebi Baby’ Played Instead Of Pakistan’s National Anthem! Watch Video

The Pakistani players who were lined up to the ceremony appeared to be confused on what was going on until they finally played the correct anthem. The confusion immediately spread through social networks, causing a furor, humor and incredulity among the fans.

(Image Credit: SonyLiv)
(Image Credit: SonyLiv)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 14, 2025 20:41:25 IST

There was a shocking confusion at the Asia cup 2025 group A match between India and Pakistan in Dubai right before the event as the Pakistani team were about to play the national anthem. The DJ played an English song in place of the National Anthem, the ‘Jalebi Baby’. The case occurred at the Dubai International stadium before the IND vs PAK game, which created confusion and led to social media responses among the fans.

‘Jalebi Baby’ Instead of Pakistan National Anthem 

The Pakistani cricketers were formed in the habitual position, ready to start singing the official anthems, when the unknown song was played. Other players were evidently confused at what was going on. Initially, the anthem was silenced and in its place the high tempo English song was played though, presumably, after realizing the error, the authorities governing the stadium played the proper anthem afterward.



Fans call it ‘Major Goof Up’ of Pakistan National Anthem 

Enthusiasts rushed to X  to document their shock. Some were disillusioned or angry at the mistake dubbing it a great goof up. There were posts which cast doubt on the fact that such a simple protocol could be handled at the level of an international sporting event wrongly. Some of them attempted to take it lightly or make jokes about it, whilst others one found it to be disrespectful towards a national symbol.

Pakistan’s National Anthem Disrespected

The event has sparked debate once again on the procedures in stadiums and the role of national anthems in international sports. To the Pakistani fans, the national anthem is not just a song, but it is an identity and pride. Such mistakes are very sensitive in particular. In the meantime, the organizers are pressurized to make sure that stringent checks are put in place so that such a failure will not recur. The confusion notwithstanding, the game was played. The toss had already been successfully made in favor of Pakistan who decided to bat first. It is not that the one-time mistake changed much in the way things unfolded in real time, yet the emotional elements remained, both among the participating and the audience. 

Also Read: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: SuryaKumar Yadav And Salman Ali Agha Breaks The Handshake Tradition At Toss!

Tags: ind vs pakind vs pak asia cupJalebi babypakistan anthem asia cupPakistan national anthem

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: 'Jalebi Baby' Played Instead Of Pakistan's National Anthem! Watch Video

