IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: SuryaKumar Yadav And Salman Ali Agha Breaks The Handshake Tradition At Toss!
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: SuryaKumar Yadav And Salman Ali Agha Breaks The Handshake Tradition At Toss!

Asia cup between India and Pakistan had begun on a very tense note, when captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha in the toss. It was an optional ruling and a decision that was premeditated to other Indians players and signified the political overtones of the mood following cross border aggression of late.

(Image Credit: @iamAhmadhaseeb via X)
(Image Credit: @iamAhmadhaseeb via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 14, 2025 20:15:30 IST

During the pre match toss, the captain of India Suryakumar Yadav refused to offer the customary handshake to the captain of Pakistan Salman Ali Agha, the captain of Pakistan. This had been determined earlier in the morning and Yadav advised his team that he was not going to take part in the gesture. It was explained to the players that shaking hands was a personal decision.

What happened during IND vs PAK Toss?

The situation in the Dubai International Stadium was heated. The audience was already big prior to toss, both captains were being cheered with deafening applause, but as the captains met at the toss, Suryakumar walked in, rejected the handshake, gave the umpire his team list, and walked away to the dressing room after murmuring a few words with the commentator.

India And Pakistan’s border tensions reflecting in IND vs PAK match

This does not come as a complete shock to the viewers, considering political tension that has been in the recent times between India and Pakistan over incidences like the Pahalgam terror attack with the counter strikes by India. The sentiments were seemingly negotiated in an Indian team meeting one day prior to the match and in a morning meeting on the match day. Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate acknowledged that the players knew about the emotions and great feelings around the game but emphasized on professionalism. In the meantime, the coach, Gautam Gambhir, had advised the players to concentrate on what they could control and not to worry about the outside forces, and he had the implication that the play must be in line with their feelings and emotions. At the field before the toss, little was done by the two sides in the form of warm ups, pitch inspection and general gestures of sportsmanship. Players did not adhere much to recognition of one another.

IND vs PAK match Stadium Atmosphere

There was liveliness in the atmosphere of the stadium despite the icy mood among the players. The fans were already present several hours before with some sporting India or Pakistan jerseys, waving flags, singing, taking photographs and even engaging in friendly interactions beyond national borders. 

Also Read: Did You Know Pakistan Once Boycotted A Match Against India In Asia Cup? Here’s What Really Happened

Tags: ind vs pakind vs pak asia cupIND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025Ind vs pak tossSalman Ali Aghasuryakumar yadav

QUICK LINKS