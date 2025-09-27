LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma And Shaheen Afridi To Be In Spotlight As 25 Year Olds Promise 'Edge of the Seat' Thriller

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma And Shaheen Afridi To Be In Spotlight As 25 Year Olds Promise ‘Edge of the Seat’ Thriller

India’s Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi will again face off in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 in a high stakes duel. This confrontation is very important as Shaheen Afridi has been upset by Abhishek Sharma batting aggressively in past encounters.

Shaheen Afridi (L) And Abhishek Sharma (R). (Image Credit: ANI)
Shaheen Afridi (L) And Abhishek Sharma (R). (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 27, 2025 16:41:28 IST

The flashiness of Abhishek Sharma will be challenged by the accuracy of Shaheen Shah Afridi in what will be a high voltage battle in the final of the Asia cup 2025. Both cricketers are only 25 years old, and their direct conflict may be decisive indeed in the India vs Pakistan encounter because they introduce two opposite styles into the game.

Abhishek Sharma Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma, has been making astounding performances during the tournament. He has not yet faltered in six outings, he has three half centuries and three other innings of 30 or more, and is now known to be one of the most reliable strokeplayers in India. In his meetings with Shaheen early in the competition, Abhishek has confronted the Pakistani pacer aggressively, on a full toss, he has driven straight to the boundary, and he has hooked Afridi straight over the square.

Shaheen Afridi Against India In Asia Cup 2025

Shaheen Afridi on the other side, has a lethal and aggressive bowling arsenal. Pace, swing and ability to take wickets is the characteristic of Shaheen, the type of bowler who enjoys being under pressure, Pakistan will be very much relying on him in the end, to restrain the best order of India, and perhaps to destroy the impulse at the first onset. Morne Morkel, the bowling coach of India, having coached both men, describing the oncoming fight in a nutshell, Shaheen is definitely an aggressive bowler, who will attempt to knock you over. And Abhishek is not going to spare. Morkel went on to say that whenever these two have clashed horns in the past people have sat on the edge of their seats a testimony to the fun and the frenzy their meetings cause. This last is especially historic, it is the first time in 41 years that India and Pakistan will be playing in an Asia cup final.

Also Read: IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Seek To Rewrite History Against Pakistan In Finals

Tags: Abhishek Sharma, Asia Cup 2025 Final, asia cup final, IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final, ind vs pak final, India vs Pakistan Final, Shaheen Afridi, Shaheen Afridi Abhishek Sharma

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma And Shaheen Afridi To Be In Spotlight As 25 Year Olds Promise ‘Edge of the Seat’ Thriller

QUICK LINKS