Home > Sports > IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Has A Troubling Record Against Pakistan In Tournament Finals

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Has A Troubling Record Against Pakistan In Tournament Finals

The first time India and Pakistan play the Asia Cup 2025 final will be the first time that both countries are under immense pressure. India has a tendency of defeating Pakistan during the lower levels, but they have had a poor history against them in the finals of the tournaments.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 26, 2025 17:38:56 IST

India and Pakistan will meet in the final of Asia cup 2025 for the first time in the history of this continental tournament. Although India has a relatively good history in the India Pakistan matches, records state that in the final of major tournaments, India has failed a lot against Pakistan.

India’s Troubling Record Against Pakistan In Tournament Finals 

The build up to the match is intense and both teams are highly expected to live to the occasion as a consequence of the emotional content of the rivalry and the possibility of history being made. To India, this last chance will be both a chance and a challenge, not only to demonstrate that they can take the trophy in this head to head match, but when there is most at stake. The previous unsuccessful experiences of India in tournament finals against Pakistan may burden the mind of the players and add some pressure on the players in an already high stress situation. In the meantime, the former will be an inspiring factor to Pakistan, who will look at these previous performances as a reason to believe that they can overcome even though they are not necessarily the favourites.



IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Whereas India has a relatively good track record against Pakistan in all the cricket tournaments, the situation is not so with the finals. This game is not only being woven as an opportunity to grab a trophy, but also to forget a disturbing habit of losing in the last matches against Pakistan. According to analysts, this match will also be a test of skill and also composure under the pressure on the part of India. Such strategic choices as batting order, bowlers selection and field positions may be life or death. It is a question that fans as well as cricket pundits will be keenly observing whether India will no longer be plagued with the psychological barrier that has, in the past, hampered their ability to deal with high stakes finals against Pakistan. The game has a wider meaning as well, defining the morale and momentum of teams in the future international tournaments as well. 

Also Read: IND VS SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When And Where To Watch India VS Sri Lanka T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

