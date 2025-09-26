IND VS SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When And Where To Watch India VS Sri Lanka T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

It is India vs Sri Lanka Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 which will be held in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 26 September 2025. This match is regarded as more of a formal match as India have already guaranteed their position in the final, Sri Lanka on the other hand are playing to save face, after they were previously kicked out in the stage.

When And Where To Watch India VS Sri Lanka T20I Match LIVE?

The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The match will likely be thrown an hour before, at 7.30 PM IST. In India, the match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network to the fans interested in watching it. The SonyLIV app and site will offer online streaming, as well as FanCode. Therefore, the audience in India has various channels to keep up with the action as it is happening.

Super Fours | Match 6 ⚔️ India have one last opportunity to pieces the puzzles of the jigsaw together, as they go head-to-head against Sri Lanka before playing the Grand Final! 🧩#INDvSL #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/CGaYLmrPQb — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 26, 2025







IND VS SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Form wise, India has been hegemony in its campaign so far. Their batters, especially in the highest order, have enjoyed lapses of success, but the medium order is yet to seek its niche. They have been more reliable in their bowling though, India have appeared effective with ball in hand throughout matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made a good start to the tournament during the group stage but did not succeed in the Super Four stage, losing to Bangladesh and Pakistan, thus leaving them out of the tournament. The match, though it is a so called dead rubber in the terms of stakes, is still important as a confidence booster and a warm up prior to the final. India would seek to polish any jagged edges to the batting and bowling and Sri Lanka will seek to save face and fight back with a vigorous performance even after being eliminated.

