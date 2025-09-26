IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Predicted Playing XI Of India Vs Sri Lanka

India goes into their last Super Four game with Sri Lanka having already won a place in the final, and is yet to lose in the tournament. Nevertheless, they will carry a powerful hand and it will be a dress rehearsal before the major clash with Pakistan. Among the alterations that are being speculated is the rest of Jasprit Bumrah since he had been rested earlier in the tournament, and India is likely to maintain his workload until the final.

IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XI Of India Vs Sri Lanka

The anticipated XI has a combination of both experience and youth. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill should start at the top and then the captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson are likely to continue with the strong middle order. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya could be the all rounder, with spin being the possible options of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. When Bumrah takes a break, India could cover themselves through their spin attack, and use other pace bowlers or even have a late substitute to offset this. The balance of the team indicates that they were concentrating on flexibility strategy as they have depth in both batting and bowling as they head to the final. Since Sri Lanka have already been done in, this is largely about preserving form, momentum and also providing the players with match practice under pressure.

Team India’s Journey In Asia Cup 2025

The path of India to the final has been easy. They started with a decisive victory over UAE followed by defeats of Pakistan and Oman in the group stage. They also defeated Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Four and thus crushed the hopes of Sri Lanka. The game with Sri Lanka might not have a stake in the game in terms of qualification but it has a meaning as a platform to refine combinations to be used in the summit game.

