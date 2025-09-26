IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka have enjoyed a close rivalry in T20 cricket and with the Asia cup 2025 Super four imminent, the history and the recent performance of these two nations provide a lot of interest. The two teams have conducted 32 matches with each other in T20 International. India have 21 wins against 9 against Sri Lanka, one match was drawn with India winning the Super Over and one match has no result.

Head To Head Record India Vs Sri Lanka

Considering their Asia Cup T20 matches alone, the book is more even handed. The two teams have also played two times in the history of Asia Cup with one victory each. India had won Mirpur in 2016 and Sri Lanka had won Dubai in 2022. India have had the upper hand in recent times, as they have been victorious in four of the five T20s between the two. One of them was a thrilling draw in July 2024, which India won by Super Over. In the entire history of the Asia Cup in any format, both sides have collided 23 times. The 12 wins and the 11 wins of India and Sri Lanka respectively show how close the fights between the two countries have been in most instances. As an example, in the 2023 Asia Cup, India strongly defeated Sri Lanka in the final, 10 wickets, in a high stakes game.

IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6

Going to the 2025 Asia Cup scenario, India have been in good shape. Their game against Sri Lanka is a dead rubber considering they have already qualified into the final defeating Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Four phase. Nonetheless, India would probably take this game to perfect their combinations and take momentum into the final. On their part, Sri Lanka has been already ousted. However, they also have experienced players like Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka to play a part in the game.

