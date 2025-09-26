LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka

IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka

The two countries have been involved in 32 encounters of T20Is with India winning 21 of these games against Sri Lanka winning 9. In the case of the 2025 Asia Cup, India already made it to the final, leaving Sri Lanka behind. The following fight is a dead rubber, but it has pride, momentum and historical hatred.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 26, 2025 15:50:47 IST

India and Sri Lanka have enjoyed a close rivalry in T20 cricket and with the Asia cup 2025 Super four imminent, the history and the recent performance of these two nations provide a lot of interest. The two teams have conducted 32 matches with each other in T20 International. India have 21 wins against 9 against Sri Lanka, one match was drawn with India winning the Super Over and one match has no result.

Head To Head Record India Vs Sri Lanka 

Considering their Asia Cup T20 matches alone, the book is more even handed. The two teams have also played two times in the history of Asia Cup with one victory each. India had won Mirpur in 2016 and Sri Lanka had won Dubai in 2022. India have had the upper hand in recent times, as they have been victorious in four of the five T20s between the two. One of them was a thrilling draw in July 2024, which India won by Super Over. In the entire history of the Asia Cup in any format, both sides have collided 23 times. The 12 wins and the 11 wins of India and Sri Lanka respectively show how close the fights between the two countries have been in most instances. As an example, in the 2023 Asia Cup, India strongly defeated Sri Lanka in the final, 10 wickets, in a high stakes game.

IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6

Going to the 2025 Asia Cup scenario, India have been in good shape. Their game against Sri Lanka is a dead rubber considering they have already qualified into the final defeating Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Four phase. Nonetheless, India would probably take this game to perfect their combinations and take momentum into the final. On their part, Sri Lanka has been already ousted. However, they also have experienced players like Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka to play a part in the game.

Also Read: IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!

Tags: asia cup 2025Head to head record Ind vs slHead To Head Record India Vs Sri LankaIND Vs SLIND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025

RELATED News

IND VS SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When And Where To Watch India VS Sri Lanka T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow
IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Predicted Playing XI Of India Vs Sri Lanka
‘Want to Keep India Leading’: Praveen Kumar Prepares for World Para Athletics Championship 2025
Round 2 of JK Tyre Racing featuring Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup & Novice Cup to kick-start this weekend in Coimbatore

LATEST NEWS

Disturbing Incident Caught On Cam: Delhi Cop Gets Brutally Slapped And Kicked In Broad Daylight, No One Comes To Rescue
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (27 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Focus On Goals
Shimla patients get relief as new GST reforms reduce medicine prices by up to 10 per cent
Ambassador Sibi George Engages with EU, Delivers India’s Statement on Terror Victims at UN Meetings
Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched: 75 Lakh Woman Beneficiaries Received Rs 10,000 Each
International Emmy Awards 2025: India’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and Diljit Dosanjh Receive Prestigious Nods
SIT, CID Raid Shyamkanu Mahanta’s House as Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s Death Intensifies
Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25
Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers
Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8: Competing iPhone At An Unbeatable Price? Grab It Before Diwali
IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka
IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka
IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka
IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka

QUICK LINKS