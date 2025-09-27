LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi's Surprising Decision Ahead Of Pakistan's Clash With India Has Fans Divided!

As a measure of pacer Haris Rauf, who has faced a fine on the recommendation of ICC, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has personally paid the fine. Rauf also put himself in the midst of making politically charged gestures such as fighter jet and 6-0 moves that violated the ICC code of conduct.

Mohsin Naqvi. (Image Credit: ANI/ @TheRealPCBMedia via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 27, 2025 18:18:49 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a major step of paying the 30 percent match fee fine levied on pacer Haris Rauf by the International Cricket Council (ICC) himself. This fine was imposed after Rauf made some controversial gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 super 4 match between Pakistan and India, which Pakistan lost by six wickets, on September 21.

Haris Rauf In India vs Pakistan Match Asia Cup 2025

Rauf was shown in the match competing with Indian players Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, swearing at each other, and gesturing to the fans with fighter jet signs and 6-0 signs. These gestures were perceived to be an allusion to the recent military tensions between India and Pakistan, especially the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor by India. These actions were found to violate the code of conduct by the ICC resulting in the fine. Naqvi, who is also an Interior Minister in Pakistan responded by giving strong support to Rauf. He underlined that the actions of the pacer were an impulsive response to the tense situation on the stage and the tensions before it. Naqvi has demonstrated that he is committed to supporting players who are in the difficult circumstances they are in because of the political nature of the India vs Pakistan cricket encounter by paying the fine himself.

India vs Pakistan Final Asia Cup 2025

The two teams have also been tied up in disciplinary issues with the ICC regarding their behaviour during the tournament and this situation shows the underlying tensions that tend to come out especially when the two players are involved. The incident has also escalated an already tense competition between India and Pakistan particularly with the final of the Asia Cup 2025 approaching. With the end coming near, everyone will be looking at how both teams manoeuvre the tricky sport politics nexus.

Also Read: IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Will Suryakumar Yadav End The Handshake Controversy With Pakistan?

Tags: asia cup 2025Haris RaufHaris Rauf newsIndia vs Pakistan cricketIndia vs Pakistan Final Asia Cup 2025India vs Pakistan Match Asia Cup 2025Mohsin NaqviPakistan Cricket Board

