LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures

Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha indicated that he would not prohibit players from making gestures at the Asia Cup 2025 final against India provided they are decent. His comment is following the ICC action against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan after both of them had celebrated provocatively during the Super Four clash.

Salman Ali Agha. (Image Credit: ANI)
Salman Ali Agha. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 27, 2025 21:44:52 IST

Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha has already made headlines by stating that during the lead up to the Asia Cup 2025 final, he will not ban his players from expressing emotions and gestures on the field, as long as they are within the realms of respect. The situation is already stressful, particularly following the Super Four game with India when Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan received a backlash over the provocative on field movements. Agha also made it clear that during hard rivalry players must be given room to express themselves although this room must not extend to disrespecting others.

What Did Pakistan’s Captain Salman Ali Agha Say?

In the pre match press conference, Agha admitted that India Pakistan matches are so delicate, that some of their past losses to India were caused by pressure. He seemed to justify the actions of Rauf and Farhan, and that every person has the right to show sincere feelings. ‘What is left of it then, when we stop fast bowlers expressing their emotions’, he retorted, indicating that by restricting the expression of emotion one might be reducing the human factor in the game. He made it very clear that he would only intervene when he found gestures disrespectful as captain.

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

The disciplinary action is the background to the comments of Agha, Rauf has been fined a third of his match fee by the ICC and Farhan is warned about his gestures by the association. Both players had been heard by the referee of the match Richie Richardson in a meeting in their hotel rooms and the BCCI had filed a formal complaint against their behaviour. This puts the pressure on the last one, as all the looks, movements, and celebrations will be brought under a stronger microscope than before possible. The position of Agha can be indicative of the psychological style by which Pakistan will approach the final, they will remain aggressive and emotional, but attempt to play by the rules. It is an open question as to whether this policy will back fire or galvanize his team. 

Also Read: IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?

Tags: asia cup 2025ind vs pakIND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Finalind vs pak finalindia vs pakistanPakistan Captain Salman Ali AghaSalman Ali Agha

RELATED News

Fully confident that Saim Ayub will play well in Asia Cup final: Pakistan captain Salman Agha
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?
India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
World Para Archery C'ship: Sheetal Devi seals women's individual compound gold
"Celebrates human determination, spirit": PM Modi extends best wishes to athletes competing in World Para Athletics Championships

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi expresses condolences over loss of lives in Karur stampede
Trump authorises "full force" as he deploys troops to Portland, citing threats from Antifa
Durga Puja 2025: Guwahati's Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Durga Pandal
Rani, Kajol, Ayan get emotional as they miss Deb Mukherjee at Durga Puja festivities
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures
‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally
FIFI Supports Vision 2030 for Boosting India-Russia Agri-Food Cooperation
Stampede-Like Situation Kills 33 People Including Children During TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu
TN: Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally in Karur; minister confirms 10 dead
Three Subs Three Mates Three Days: Indian Navy achieves historic milestone in submarine rescue op
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures

QUICK LINKS