LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?

Team India has made the decision of not having a training session before the final against Pakistan, and the choice was made to concentrate on recovery and mental preparation. The emphasis on the importance of rest following such a full schedule was provided by Bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Team India. (Image Credit: ANI)
Team India. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 27, 2025 21:20:02 IST

The Indian cricket team have decided to forego their training session before the Asia cup 2025 final series with Pakistan in favor of rest and recovery other than fieldwork. India bowling coach, Morne Morkel, says the move is in consideration of a busy timetable and the necessity to control the workload of players. The squad will participate in individual pool practice, massages and mental preparation instead of collective practice.

Why Team India Choose Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?

Because of back to back matches, Morkel added that rest is the key and there will be formal team training preceding the final. He also gave an update on the fitness of players, Abhishek Sharma is said to be fine, and Hardik Pandya is undergoing an overnight and match morning assessment before a final decision on his involvement is made. This approach emphasizes the fact that the team is concerned with optimal functioning in the presence of physical pressure. Although one might say that the skip is non conventional, it is consistent with current sports science methods in which rest is as significant as intensive training.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

As the last game approaches, having chosen to rest instead of rehearse means that India will be tested in terms of their sharpness in the match particularly against a Pakistan team, which is known to find any available advantage. Physical freshness, psychological calmness and crafty management can be as decisive as tactical training in the high pressure situation between India vs Pakistan. With the two teams ready to play the grand finale, everyone will be watching the outcome of the so called gamble of rest over training by India on the field.

Also Read: India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?

Tags: asia cup 2025asia cup finalind vs pak finalindia vs pakistanIndia Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 FinalMorne Morkel

RELATED News

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures
Fully confident that Saim Ayub will play well in Asia Cup final: Pakistan captain Salman Agha
India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
World Para Archery C'ship: Sheetal Devi seals women's individual compound gold
"Celebrates human determination, spirit": PM Modi extends best wishes to athletes competing in World Para Athletics Championships

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi expresses condolences over loss of lives in Karur stampede
Trump authorises "full force" as he deploys troops to Portland, citing threats from Antifa
Durga Puja 2025: Guwahati's Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Durga Pandal
Rani, Kajol, Ayan get emotional as they miss Deb Mukherjee at Durga Puja festivities
‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally
FIFI Supports Vision 2030 for Boosting India-Russia Agri-Food Cooperation
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?
Stampede-Like Situation Kills 33 People Including Children During TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu
TN: Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally in Karur; minister confirms 10 dead
Three Subs Three Mates Three Days: Indian Navy achieves historic milestone in submarine rescue op
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?

QUICK LINKS