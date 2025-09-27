IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?

The Indian cricket team have decided to forego their training session before the Asia cup 2025 final series with Pakistan in favor of rest and recovery other than fieldwork. India bowling coach, Morne Morkel, says the move is in consideration of a busy timetable and the necessity to control the workload of players. The squad will participate in individual pool practice, massages and mental preparation instead of collective practice.

Why Team India Choose Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?

Because of back to back matches, Morkel added that rest is the key and there will be formal team training preceding the final. He also gave an update on the fitness of players, Abhishek Sharma is said to be fine, and Hardik Pandya is undergoing an overnight and match morning assessment before a final decision on his involvement is made. This approach emphasizes the fact that the team is concerned with optimal functioning in the presence of physical pressure. Although one might say that the skip is non conventional, it is consistent with current sports science methods in which rest is as significant as intensive training.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

As the last game approaches, having chosen to rest instead of rehearse means that India will be tested in terms of their sharpness in the match particularly against a Pakistan team, which is known to find any available advantage. Physical freshness, psychological calmness and crafty management can be as decisive as tactical training in the high pressure situation between India vs Pakistan. With the two teams ready to play the grand finale, everyone will be watching the outcome of the so called gamble of rest over training by India on the field.

Also Read: India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?