LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?

India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?

India is undefeated in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan with a goal of repeating the historic 1983 world cup performance. Key Players like Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav will be essential to the goals of India to achieve another title, and Pakistan to oppose Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 27, 2025 20:49:16 IST

The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be held at the Dubai international Cricket stadium, and this will be the first time that India and Pakistan will take part in the final of such a tournament. India, the eight times Asia cup champions, are seeking to continue their lead in the tournament.

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2025 

Pakistan, however, has already two titles in their pocket and are hoping to put another title on their name. India has had remarkable performances throughout its journey to the final with the shining performances of players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has been in scintillating form and Kuldeep Yadav, who tops the bowling charts with 12 wickets. But fielding has been an issue and 12 dropped catches in the tournament so far. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy blamed the problem on fielding on the field 350 floodlights that produces a ring of fire that has complicated the efforts of players to estimate the ball.

Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?

India is set to follow the historic repeat of the 1983 world cup winning team as they enter the final of the Asia cup 2025 with Pakistan. Indian team has not been defeated yet in the tournament just like the team was in 1983. Their unremitting victories have preconditioned a high stakes battle with arch rivals Pakistan in the final. The way to the final has not been simple in Pakistan as there have been some inconsistent performances. Their duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will play a vital role in delivering a breakthrough in the early stages whereas spinners Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz will strive to restrict the formidable batting team of India. The batting of Pakistan is also a topic of concern following the collapse in the country against Bangladesh by 49-5 before the team came to a winning total of 135-8.

Also Read: IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India’s Batting Lineup, A Test For Pakistani Bowlers!

Tags: 1983 World Cup Recordasia cup 2025Asia Cup final 2025Dubai Cricket Stadiumindia vs pakistan

RELATED News

"Celebrates human determination, spirit": PM Modi extends best wishes to athletes competing in World Para Athletics Championships
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India’s Batting Lineup, A Test For Pakistani Bowlers!
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi’s Surprising Decision Ahead Of Pakistan’s Clash With India Has Fans Divided!
"The kid inside me always wanted to play for India, win a World Cup": Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Will Suryakumar Yadav End The Handshake Controversy With Pakistan?

LATEST NEWS

TN: Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally in Karur; minister confirms 10 dead
Three Subs Three Mates Three Days: Indian Navy achieves historic milestone in submarine rescue op
India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID
Swachh Shehar Jodi: MoHUA rolls out massive urban waste management mentorship initiative, nearly 300 cities sign MoU
‘Maulana Bhool Gaya Ki…’ Yogi Adityanath Tears Into Muslim Rioters Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protest In Bareilly, Says Future Generations Will Think Twice
WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety
VIBGYOR Celebrates Every Child with ‘Infinite Possibilities’ as 2026–27 Admissions Begin
"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident
Iran recalls envoys after Europe triggers UN sanctions
India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?

QUICK LINKS