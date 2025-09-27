LIVE TV
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India's Batting Lineup, A Test For Pakistani Bowlers!

The star of Asia Cup 2025 has been India’s Abhishek Sharma who has accumulated 309 runs through aggressive and powerful hitting that helped India reach the final. Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan has given the much needed and tranquil stability through 160 middle order runs. Their present shape will play a crucial role in determining the fate of the much awaited India vs Pakistan final.

Abhishek Sharma (L) And Sahibzada Farhan (R). (Image Credit: ANI)
Abhishek Sharma (L) And Sahibzada Farhan (R). (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 27, 2025 18:57:42 IST

With the Asia Cup 2025 final a few hours away, the focus is on the highest run scorers of both India and Pakistan whose performance has been central to the two team making it to the final.

The Top Run Scorer Of India In Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma

In this tournament, Abhishek Sharma has proven to be a revelation to India. Having scored 309 of the six innings at a remarkable average of 51.50 with a strike rate of 204.63, he has been the pillar of the Indian batting team. He has three half centuries to his name, and his highest score is 75, and has 31 fours and 19 sixes. This aggressive attitude at the head of the order has got the spirit of the innings going for India and Sharma has become a centerpiece to follow during the final with Pakistan.

Sahibzada Farhan is the Run Getter Of Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

To Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan has been the most reliable run scorer. With a total of 160 runs in six innings with an average of 26.66 and a strike rate of 107.38, Farhan has led the innings, giving it stability in the middle order. His deep batting and pressure taking skills have played an important role in Pakistan particularly when there is a tough run chase. He has not been firecrackers but his consistent efforts have led his team to the final.

The Final Showdown, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

The next final between India and Pakistan is going to be a riveting affair with both the teams having top order batsmen who are in form. The aggressive approach of Abhishek Sharma will be put against the bowling attack of Pakistan whereas the calm demeanor of Sahibzada Farhan will help stabilize the innings of Pakistan. Sport enthusiasts around the globe are looking forward to this high stakes battle, each run will count to win the much desired Asia Cup.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaasia cup 2025india vs pakistansahibzada-farhantilak-varmaTop Run Scorers Asia Cup 2025

Published By: Namrata Boruah

Published: September 27, 2025 18:57:42 IST

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaasia cup 2025india vs pakistansahibzada-farhantilak-varmaTop Run Scorers Asia Cup 2025

QUICK LINKS