Home > Sports > IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-Head Record, Stats, And Key Numbers

IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-Head Record, Stats, And Key Numbers

IND vs SA Super 8 clash at T20 World Cup 2026: Check head-to-head record, overall stats, recent form, key player numbers, and match insights ahead of the big game.

IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-Head Record, Stats, And Key Numbers | Image Source - AFP
IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-Head Record, Stats, And Key Numbers | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 21, 2026 21:26:48 IST

IND vs SA Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-Head Record, Stats, And Key Numbers

Team India and Team South Africa are all set to take on each other in the Super 8 round of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The clash between the two finalists of the World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, 22nd February.

It has to be noted that this will be the 36th time that the Indian cricket team will be locking its horns against South Africa in the shortest format of the game. Talking about the head-to-head records, the Men in Blue have an upper hand over South Africa. In the 35 games they have played together, the Indian cricket team has emerged victorious on 21 occasions, while the Proteas have won only 13 matches. One match has no result.

India’s strong record in the T20 World Cup continues against South Africa. Both teams have previously met each other seven times so far in the T20 World Cup, in which India won victorious in five of those matches.

South Africa is still searching for their first knockout win over the Indian cricket team

India has always dominated South Africa in the knockout matches. The Rohit Sharma-led India defeated South Africa to win the final match by only 7 runs. Before that, India defeated South Africa in the memorable 2014 semi-final World Cup match as well. 

India and South Africa also clashed in a five-match T20I series in December last year, where India defeated South Africa 3-1, with one game washed out.

Meanwhile, England will look to recreate their pre-T20 World Cup momentum when they take on Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 8 encounter.

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 – Head-to-Head record

Total Matches: 35

India won: 21

South Africa won: 13

No Result: 1

IND vs SA – Performance of both teams in their last 5 matches

India: W, W, W, W, W

South Africa: L, W, W, W, W

IND vs SA Super 8 match: Full Squads

India Full Squad Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah. 

South Africa Full Squad – Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickleton (WK), David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Kwena Maphaka.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 9:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs SA Super 8IND vs SA T20 head to head statsIND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026India vs South Africa head to head recordIndia vs South Africa Super 8 match

