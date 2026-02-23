LIVE TV
IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: "Bring Sanju Samson Now" – Fans Slam Abhishek Sharma And Gautam Gambhir After Batting Collapse

Fans demand Sanju Samson in the playing XI as India suffer a top-order collapse against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash.

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: “Bring Sanju Samson Now” – Fans Slam Abhishek Sharma And Gautam Gambhir After Batting Collapse | Image Source - AFP
Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 23, 2026 00:07:47 IST

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma has found himself at the receiving end of criticism and trolling as the Men in Blue suffered their first defeat of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa gave an all-around show to defeat the Indian cricket team by 76 runs. This is India’s heaviest defeat in the T20 World Cup history.

For the unversed, Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his explosive batting, has been going through a tough phase in the tournament. He registered three consecutive ducks earlier and even missed India’s match against Namibia due to a stomach illness. His dismissals came against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.

Heading into this game, fans were hoping for a strong comeback. However, Abhishek once again failed to deliver, getting out after scoring just 15 runs.

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Breaks T20 World Cup Jinx, But Fails To Impress Once Again

Abhishek Sharma walked out to open the innings with Ishan Kishan; however, the innings started on a worst-possible note as the latter was dismissed for a four-ball duck. Ishan was caught by Ryan Rickelton off the bowling of Aiden Markram in just the fourth ball.

On the other hand, Abhishek was finally able to break his World Cup jinx but failed to score big. Abhishek Sharma tried to make a comeback with a quick 15 off 12 balls, smashing two fours and a six, but Marco Jansen flipped the tables for India. Jansen first removed Tilak Varma for 1, caught by Quinton de Kock, and then sent back Abhishek thanks to a brilliant catch by Corbin Bosch.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar tried to steady things for a while, but the required run rate kept climbing. Sundar was dismissed for 11, and Surya followed soon after for 18, leaving India struggling at 51 for 5 in the chase.

Fans have now begun calling for Sanju Samson to be included in the playing XI for the upcoming matches. Many supporters feel a change is needed, especially with Abhishek Sharma managing just 15 runs across four innings in the T20 World Cup so far.

Check out the reactions of the fans:

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 12:07 AM IST
Tags: Abhishek Sharmagautam gambhirIND vs SAIndia batting collapseIndia vs South Africasanju samsonSuper 8 matcht20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS