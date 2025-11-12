The renowned Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be the venue for the first Test match of the two match Test series starting on 14th November 2025, with the first session beginning at 9.30 a.m. IST. Local officials have described Eden Gardens as offering a good contest ‘sporting’ with pace and bounce early on and turn later in the match.

IND vs SA Weather Report: Will Rain Again Ruin India vs South Africa In Eden Gardens Kolkata?

The match conditions are expected to be good too with the temperature in Kolkata hovering around 28 °C and no major rainfall predicted, thus weather interruptions will be at a minimum. The focus will be on the pitch at first whether the early seam movement would be a plus for the South African pace battery or whether the Indian spinners can dig in on the surface later. The two teams are competing for dominance in the red ball format, thus this first Test has the potential to set the series’ mood for the rest of the matches to come.

IND vs SA

The team compositions of both the sides are a blend of seasoned and young players. Shubman Gill led India has chosen Rishabh Pant as the wicket keeper, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sai Sudharsan are the batters. South Africa’s team has captain Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj taking the leading roles. In the 44 encounters between the 2 nations India has triumphed 16 times while South Africa has been victorious on 18 occasions with 10 matches ending in a draw. In India, out of the 19 Tests the results were 11 wins for India and 5 for South Africa.

