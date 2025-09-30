LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND W Vs SL W Live Streaming : When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

IND W Vs SL W Live Streaming : When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

In India, Women's World Cup 2025 curtain raiser between India and Sri Lanka will be aired on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

(Image Credit: ICC Cricket World Cup via X)
(Image Credit: ICC Cricket World Cup via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 30, 2025 13:44:56 IST



IND W Vs SL W Live Streaming : When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

The highly awaited Women ODI World Cup 2025 opening game between India and Sri Lanka will be a spectacle to watch not only on the ground but also on the way each fan in India and even outside India will view it. 

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match LIVE?

The match will take place on September 30 at the Barsapara (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati, and the toss should happen at around 2:30 PM IST and the match commence at around 3:00 PM IST. In India, this game will be aired live on the Star Sports network which will give access to viewers in the country. In the meantime, online audiences can also watch the match online through JioHotstar (app and site), which offers live broadcasting of all the World Cup matches in the country. These two possibilities TV and OTT allow the fans to be able to follow the action both at home and on the go.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match LIVE 

On the international front, ICC has collaborated with a number of broadcasters and streaming sites to ensure that they have a wide coverage. Matches in areas such as Sri Lanka will be broadcast on Maharaja TV TV1 as well as their site. In other countries such as Australia, Prime Video would be used to broadcast matches to English language audiences, and in the UK, Sky Sports Cricket would be the broadcaster of the games. In the Americas, broadcasting responsibilities will be under platforms such as Willow TV in the USA as well as Canada and ESPN (in the Caribbean/ South America). Moreover, in areas where local contracts allow, the ICC itself usually serves the areas not served by local broadcasters through its own platform, ICC.tv. 

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women World Cup 2025 

Since broadcast and streaming configuration is varied, the Indian fans will find it easy to tune into either Star Sports or JioHotstar, whereas the international viewers will need to check the local schedule or the ICC page on how to watch to ensure that they have their way in the area. These arrangements mean that the fans of cricket all around the world will be able to tune into the match and watch the India vs Sri Lanka opener as it is.

Also Read: IND W Vs SL W : India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener Preview

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:36 PM IST

















