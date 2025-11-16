LIVE TV
India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup: Pakistan Wins By 8 Wickets

The game held in Doha was indeed the fifth face off of the two countries in 2025 and the India Pakistan rivalry, even at the junior level, always ensures great interest. The fact that India A could not defend even a small target needs deep thinking, especially when the new stars came with such high expectations.

(Image Credit: ACC via X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 16, 2025 23:29:23 IST

The match which generated a lot of discussions the most, India A taking on Pakistan A in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, was not only a nail biter but also a very one sided battle at the end. India A won the toss and put up a small total of 136 runs which is very low in T20 cricket. Even if this was a low score to chase, the batsmen could not capitalize on the excellent start given by the bowlers and by the time the last one fell, the entire Indian team was already out.The opposition, however, simply snuffed out the target with the loss of two wickets and also won by a margin of eight wickets. This win proved that they were the superior team all through the tournament.

The match also showcased the world the teenager talent of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was the only Indian player in the team and who seemed to be the one encouraging the others to keep the tempo of the match. He performed greatly and found the gaps hitting the ball for all four sides of the ground, scoring 45 runs in just 28 balls before being dismissed. His brisk scoring brought up the hope of a big score, but as there was no one from the batting side to support him, the innings came to a standstill. The middle and lower order batsmen of India A were easily made to surrender and with that, Pakistan A was left with a very easy target of only 137 runs. Meanwhile, the Pakistani openers took full advantage of the situation right from the beginning and after forming a strong base they slowly moved the score with some overs still remaining.

India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup

The reaction of the crowd and the atmosphere they created were so huge and intense that it was like the scene of a full senior level battle in sports. The game held in Doha was indeed the fifth face off of the two countries in 2025 and the India Pakistan rivalry, even at the junior level, always ensures great interest. The fact that India A could not defend even a small target needs deep thinking, especially when the new stars came with such high expectations. On the contrary, Pakistan A will gain much self confidence from their commanding performance which was based on a disciplined run chase and up front bowling which eventually brought them success.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 11:29 PM IST
asia cup live, ind vs pak rising asia cup, india vs pak a, india a cricket team vs pakistan a, india a cricket team vs pakistan a cricket team match scorecard, india a vs pak a live score today, rising star asia cup 2025

