Home > Sports > IND A vs PAK A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Steals The Show With 45 Off 28, But How Old Is He?

IND A vs PAK A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Steals The Show With 45 Off 28, But How Old Is He?

Before this tournament Vaibhav was already one of the best in the IPL and youth cricket, and now, by his performance in Doha, his place as a very promising and thrilling future investment in Indian cricket has been absolutely secured.

IND A vs PAK A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Steals The Show With 45 Off 28 (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
IND A vs PAK A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Steals The Show With 45 Off 28 (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 16, 2025 22:19:55 IST

IND A vs PAK A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Steals The Show With 45 Off 28, But How Old Is He?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the spotlight during the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament by his unbelievable 42 ball 144 for India A against UAE and thus he managed to turn everyone’s head. 

What Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Age?

The 14 year old showcased extraordinary and wild power hitting ability that no one would have expected from a boy of his age. The execution of his fast century in just 32 balls was among the quickest by an Indian in men’s T20 cricket, thus he joined the greats. Vigorous innings of Suryavanshi not only won the audience’s heart but also were of great help in building the total. The total score of 297/4 by India A was not only the result of his remarkable strike rate of over 340 but also of the overwhelming team’s support. Batting was a magnificent display of pure, aggressive stroke play, just what T20 demands. After that, he said he just followed his natural style, backed his strokes, and that a first ball drop did nothing to his confidence. 



IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup 

The ascent of Suryavanshi to the top has been nothing short of miraculous, especially considering his extremely young age. At just 14, he was called to the India A cricket team for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, and with that, he has already set several records in his short career. Before this tournament he was already one of the best in the IPL and youth cricket, and now, by his performance in Doha, his place as a very promising and thrilling future investment in Indian cricket has been absolutely secured.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 10:19 PM IST
QUICK LINKS